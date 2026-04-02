BSV Association Announces Chronicle: A Mandatory Network Upgrade That Completes the Bitcoin Protocol

ZUG, Switzerland, April 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- BSV Association has confirmed the Chronicle upgrade (SV Node v1.2), a mandatory network upgrade to BSV blockchain scheduled to activate at block height 943,816. Chronicle represents a historic milestone: the final step in restoring the BSV protocol to its original Bitcoin design by removing artificial technical constraints that have long limited what developers and enterprises can build on chain.

The upgrade is available now. All node operators and exchanges running BSV infrastructure must upgrade before the activation block to remain in network consensus.

Connor Murray, BSV Association Head of Stewardship and Standards, said: "Chronicle is not about adding complexity to BSV, it is about eliminating it. By removing the artificial limits that were never part of Bitcoin's original design, we are handing developers and enterprises a protocol they can build on with real confidence. A stable, unconstrained foundation is what enables serious long-term adoption."

What Chronicle Enables

Chronicle removes longstanding artificial technical limitations from the BSV protocol, unlocking:

More flexible Bitcoin Script usage

More advanced transaction logic

Greater freedom in application design

For developers, this means building without unnecessary workarounds. For businesses, it means more capable and efficient blockchain-based solutions built on a foundation that will not shift beneath them.

Why Chronicle Matters

Chronicle is not about ongoing protocol change. It is about completing the protocol as originally intended and locking in the stability that long-term value depends on. The result is a leaner development environment with:

A more stable foundation for long-term development

Reduced reliance on external dependencies or workarounds

Lower development overhead

Greater scalability for enterprise applications

What Operators Must Do Now

All operators of BSV node infrastructure and exchange systems supporting BSV must upgrade to SV Node v1.2 before the activation block height, expected to be reached on April 7th, 2026. The upgrade is available now and follows the standard node deployment process with no disruption to live systems.

Nodes that do not upgrade before activation risk: Falling out of network consensus Failing to validate blocks Chain synchronisation issues Disruption to deposits, withdrawals or network connectivity for exchanges running the node software



Wallets, existing applications and standard user transactions are unaffected. Developers are not required to update existing applications. The new functionality Chronicle unlocks is entirely optional and opt-in.

ALL BSV NODE OPERATORS MUST UPDATE BEFORE THE BLOCK HEIGHT IS REACHED. MORE INFO HERE

About BSV Association:

BSV Association is a Switzerland based non-profit organisation that serves as the global advocate for BSV blockchain. Its mission is to advance adoption and unlock the full potential of BSV as a scalable, secure and energy-efficient public blockchain built for data integrity, enterprise solutions and government applications. The Association supports developers, enterprises and public sector institutions by fostering innovation, encouraging regulatory compliance and promoting real-world use cases that demonstrate blockchain's value on a global scale. Through education, developer engagement, strategic partnerships, public policy initiatives and technological advancement, BSV Association is committed to driving sustainable growth and long-term utility of blockchain technology.

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SOURCE BSV Association