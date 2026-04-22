Budget Maid Agency Marks 25 Years with Enhanced Training and Digital Solutions for Domestic Helper Placement in Singapore

SINGAPORE, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Budget Employment Service Centre Pte Ltd ("Budget Maid Agency") is marking its 25th anniversary in 2026, celebrating a longstanding commitment to supporting families in Singapore with reliable domestic helper placement services.

Founded in 2001, the agency has assisted households across Singapore in securing suitable domestic helpers for housekeeping, childcare, and eldercare. As demand for domestic support continues to evolve, Budget Maid Agency is strengthening its service offerings through enhanced training programmes and improved digital processes.

Enhancing Domestic Helper Training for Elderly Care

With Singapore's ageing population, there is a growing need for domestic helpers who are better equipped to support elderly care.

In response, Budget Maid Agency has enhanced its training support through collaboration with its training partner. In addition to standard training in housekeeping, childcare, and eldercare, the agency now offers a specialised programme for employers aged 65 and above.

This programme includes a three-hour home-based training session conducted by a Singapore-registered nurse, available at a nominal fee of $10. The training is designed to equip domestic helpers with practical caregiving skills tailored to the employer's specific needs, improving care quality and providing greater peace of mind for families.

Streamlining the Hiring Process Through Digitalisation

To improve the overall hiring experience, Budget Maid Agency has developed an in-house digital system to manage documentation and administrative processes more efficiently.

Through this system, employers are able to complete most steps online, significantly reducing the need for multiple in-person visits. In many cases, only one visit is required to finalise arrangements and bring the helper home.

This streamlined approach enables a faster, more convenient, and seamless hiring journey for families.

Supporting Families with Reliable and Ethical Placement

"At Budget Maid Agency, we believe hiring a domestic helper in Singapore should be seamless, reliable, and tailored to every family's needs.

We prioritise careful matching, ethical hiring practices, and comprehensive training to ensure helpers are well-prepared to support modern households. Our approach allows families to find suitable and dependable helpers efficiently, while ensuring every placement is built to last."

— Robert Soo, Founder, Budget Employment Service Centre Pte Ltd

A Continued Commitment to Serving Singapore Families

With 25 years of experience, Budget Maid Agency continues to adapt to the changing needs of households in Singapore.

By enhancing helper training and improving the hiring journey through digital solutions, the agency remains focused on delivering dependable domestic helper services that benefit both employers and helpers.

About Budget Employment Service Centre Pte Ltd

Budget Employment Service Centre Pte Ltd is a Singapore-based maid agency established in 2001, providing domestic helper placement services for housekeeping, childcare, and eldercare.

With a focus on careful matching, ethical hiring practices, and ongoing training, Budget Maid Agency supports families in finding suitable and reliable domestic helpers tailored to their needs.

Website: https://www.budgetmaid.com.sg/

SOURCE Budget Employment Service Centre Pte Ltd