Build4Asia 2026 Unites Construction, Facility Management and Workplace Innovations

HONG KONG, Nov. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Returning from 6 - 8 May at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre, Build4Asia 2026, organised by Informa Markets, is set to grow in scale and impact, expanding its scope to cover every stage of the building lifecycle from pre-development to operation and maintenance. Extending beyond construction and engineering, the show now spans dedicated sectors catering to diverse building types and operational demands, building a truly focused and inclusive hub for innovation.

Introducing New Sectors: Asian PropTech & Office Tech

To advance Hong Kong's smart city vision, Build4Asia will launch two new dedicated sectors — Asian PropTech and Asian Office Tech. Aligned with evolving trends in AI, big data and sustainability, Asia PropTech encompasses a wide range of technologies and innovations that enhance and streamline various aspects of property management.

Asian Office Tech highlights cutting-edge workplace innovations, from office automation platforms to cybersecurity and communication tools that enhance productivity and employees' well-being. Together the sectors connect building operations with human experience, turning physical structures into thoughtfully designed spaces that actively support property owners and users.

Strategic Collaboration with World Workplace Asia-Pacific 2026

Build4Asia is proud to announce its first-ever collaboration with World Workplace Asia-Pacific (WWP), organised by The Hong Kong Chapter of International Facility Management Association (IFMA). With strong presence across China, Singapore, Japan and Malaysia, WWP connects local developers, architects, engineers and tech innovators with international facility management leaders, driving regional collaboration and advancing Hong Kong's facility management standards.

Themed 'Transforming Facilities: Driving Sustainability, Resilience & Innovation in Asia Pacific', the 2-day conference will take place from 6 - 7 May 2026 to explore key topics such as energy efficiency, carbon neutrality, urban policy and digital maturity in facility management, offering actionable insights and practical case studies in a regional context. These learnings also support the wider construction sector, enabling smarter building designs and more efficient project delivery from planning to post-completion operations.

Build4Asia 2026: United for Stronger Impact

More connected, comprehensive and tech-driven than ever, this edition pushes the boundaries with new sectors and partnerships in prop tech, workplace innovations and facility management, paving the way for smarter and more sustainable urban environments. With property and facility management taking centre stage in 2026, the show reinforces its role in the construction value chain, creating synergy that empowers design, construction and ongoing building operations.

Alongside this exciting expansion, Build4Asia will continue to deliver the same trusted excellence across three flagship sectors — Elenex, Buildtex and Securitex, presenting cutting-edge solutions in electrical engineering & lighting, building materials & technology, as well as security, safety & fire protection. United under one vision, Build4Asia 2026 captures the full spirit of the building ecosystem, offering a platform that is truly driven by purpose and built for people.

About Informa Markets

Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.

SOURCE Informa Markets