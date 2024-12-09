Building Asia's Future: Omni HR Secures $7.4mn for HR Tech Expansion

Multi-country HR platform Omni HR secures USD 7.4mn to fuel demand for localized HR solutions across APAC.

SINGAPORE, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Asia-focused employee management platform, Omni HR , today announced it has recently closed USD 7.4 million in funding, bringing its total funding to date to $9.8 million since its founding in 2021 by former Goldman Sachs executive Brian Ip.

Currently serving hundreds of customers across Asia, with end users spanning 79 countries, Omni solves a common pain point for companies operating within the region: the dilemma of choosing between global HR platforms that lack understanding and functionality of local needs, or rigid legacy systems that lack modern capabilities.

Omni provides modern HR teams with both. A data-driven workspace to automate tasks, manage teams, and handle multi-country payroll from a unified platform. Within its global capabilities, Omni HR offers a unique focus on Asia-based teams, addressing the complexities of local regulations and cultural nuances that are often overlooked in the HRIS market.

The round was led by Picus Capital , with participation from Alpha JWC Ventures , January Capital , and Ratio Ventures . Capitalizing on its strong market traction—continuously growing in the double digits, month over month—Omni will use the funding to expand and further develop its product offerings across the Asia Pacific region and further scale up its localization efforts, including the launch of multi-country payroll. Building what fast-growing companies operating in Asia truly need—sophisticated, flexible workflows that work seamlessly across borders while maintaining localization for their modern workforce.

Rapid economic growth and business expansion within the APAC—staggering estimates in a recent McKinsey report attribute 70% of global post-pandemic economic growth to the region—underscores the critical need for HR solutions that cater to the region's unique characteristics. As more businesses look to capitalize on this boom, navigating the complexities of managing a global workforce with regional nuances will prove to be a major HR challenge; one that Omni HR is prepared to solve.

Since its establishment in 2021, Omni HR has gained notable recognition within the HR tech space for improving data accuracy and automating HR workflows, landing a spot on both Forbes ' and CNN 's best HR and HCM software lists in 2024. The comprehensive HR management platform has helped optimize global workforce management—with nearly 70% of their customers running multi-country teams—for a noteworthy list of customers over the course of their 3 year tenure, among of which are Asia's leading digital wealth management platform Endowus , Southeast Asia's leading SME digital financing platform Funding Societies , and Singapore government tripartite partner, HR professional body Institute for Human Resource Professionals (IHRP).

"Asia has long been overlooked in the HR tech landscape, forcing companies to choose between global platforms that lack localization or local platforms that fail to scale. We're changing that by building natively for Asia, blending localized features with modern functionalities like automations and flexible workflows. Designed for the needs of modern, multi-country teams, we aim to be the foundational operating system for seamless and effective employee management." - Brian Ip, Founder & CEO, Omni HR

"We at Picus Capital are thrilled to partner with Omni HR as they revolutionize the HR tech landscape. Their innovative, full-stack approach addresses critical pain points for organizations, enabling them to streamline their operations and enhance employee experience. We firmly believe in their vision and the potential to set new benchmarks in the industry. This investment reflects our commitment to backing forward-thinking founders who are transforming the future of work." - Naman Jhawar, Partner – Head of India & SEA, Picus Capital

"As one of Omni HR's early partners, we at Alpha JWC Ventures have had the privilege of witnessing their growth and commitment to transforming workforce management. Omni's ability to combine localization with innovation by providing users with one of the industry's most integrated and easy-to-use HR platforms has set them apart in the industry. We are proud to deepen our partnership as they expand regionally, continuing to push the boundaries of what's possible in HR tech." - Jefrey Joe, Co-Founder & General Partner, Alpha JWC Ventures

Omni HR is a software-as-a-service company that provides a unified, data-driven workspace for modern People teams to automate HR tasks, manage teams, and handle multi-country payroll from a single platform. Omni's global reach and customizable offerings streamline HR team's evolving needs, ensuring compliance and actionable insights alongside growth. Its platform currently offers features to automate manual HR processes from multi-country payroll to performance management, while integrating with renowned office productivity suites. Founded in 2021, Omni HR is expanding across Asia Pacific, bringing comprehensive HR solutions to modern, growing teams. For more information, please visit www.omnihr.co .

Picus Capital is a global venture capital company with headquarters in Munich and offices in New York, Berlin, London, Bangalore, and São Paulo. Picus predominantly invests in early-stage rounds and focuses on technology companies in FinTech, enterprise infrastructure, enterprise application, GenAI, cybersecurity, energy & climate, and healthcare. As an entrepreneurial sparring partner, Picus Capital pursues a long-term investment philosophy and supports founders from the ideation phase to the IPO and beyond. For more information, please visit www.picuscap.com .

Alpha JWC Ventures is an early to growth-stage Southeast Asian venture capital firm. Its debut fund was launched in 2016 as Indonesia's first independent and institutional early-stage venture capital fund. Over the years, Alpha JWC has established a strong reputation and clear positioning in the market as the leading venture capital firm with one of the region's largest on-the-ground teams and a global network. The firm currently manages around US$ 650 million AUM – the largest early-stage fund in Southeast Asia – and 80+ active portfolio companies across Southeast Asia. For more information, please visit https://www.alphajwc.com .

SOURCE Omni HR