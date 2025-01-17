Building Bridges Through Tradition: Malaysia's Kanni Pongal Celebration Inspires Unity in Diversity

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A tapestry of Malaysia's rich cultural heritage came to life at the Sri Maha Mariamman Temple Bukit Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) during the annual Kanni Pongal celebration, supported by Jasmine Rice as the event's main supporter. This year's festival, themed "Pongal Perpaduan" (Unity in Pongal), brought Malaysians together to honour gratitude, tradition, and community spirit, celebrating harmony in diversity.

YB Senator Puan Saraswathy Kandasami, Deputy Minister of National Unity together with Jasmine representative, Farhan Hafetz and temple community members.

At the forefront of this year's Kanni Pongal celebration was Jasmine Food Corporation (JFC), the main sponsor whose dedication to fostering unity and cultural heritage illuminated the event. Supporting this meaningful celebration were CSR Sugar, Goodday Milk, QBB Ghee, and BananaBro, brands celebrated for their unwavering commitment to quality and tradition. Together, these partnerships brought to life a vibrant and heartfelt event, encapsulating the spirit of unity and cultural pride that defines Pongal.

Kanni Pongal: A Celebration Rooted in Gratitude and Unity

Kanni Pongal, marking the Tamil harvest festival, has grown beyond its traditional roots in Malaysia to become a symbol of cultural exchange and national unity. At this year's celebration, attendees from diverse backgrounds joined hands to participate in traditional rituals, cultural showcases, and a grand communal feast.

Event Highlights Featuring Jasmine Rice

Pongal Pot Cooking Ceremony

The event's centerpiece was the Pongal pot cooking ceremony, where Jasmine Rice took pride of place. Participants prepared the sweet, fragrant Pongal rice - a symbol of prosperity - using Jasmine's premium quality rice mixed with Goodday milk in earthen pots, capturing the spirit of gratitude and abundance.





Guests were captivated by vibrant Kummi dances, traditional Tamil music, and intricate kolam designs, which provided a vivid display of Malaysia's artistic diversity. Jasmine's contribution underscored its role as a unifying force throughout the celebration.





The highlight of the day was a communal feast featuring Pongal rice dishes and other vegetarian delicacies made using Jasmine Rice . The meal brought together people from all walks of life, demonstrating the power of food to unite.

Dennis Foo, JFC CEO expressed his pride in being part of such a meaningful event.

"As Malaysia's leading rice brand, Jasmine is honoured to be at the heart of this celebration of unity. Pongal is more than a festival – it's an opportunity to build connections across communities. Supporting Kanni Pongal reflects our belief that food is not only nourishment but also a bridge to understanding and harmony".

Deputy Minister of National Unity, YB Senator Puan Saraswathy Kandasami, emphasised the event's significance in fostering mutual respect and understanding.

"Kanni Pongal is a celebration of gratitude, but it also stands as a testament to Malaysia's strength in diversity. With Jasmine Rice's support, this year's celebration reminds us of the importance of honouring our traditions while embracing our shared identity as Malaysians".

About Jasmine Food Corporation Sdn. Bhd.

For decades, Jasmine has been a trusted household name in Malaysia, bringing people together with the simple joy of good food. Committed to supporting cultural heritage and community-building initiatives, Jasmine believes in the power of food to connect people.

