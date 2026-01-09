Building Brighter Financial Futures: Sun Life and Aflatoun International partner to boost financial literacy for more than 30,000 domestic workers across Asia

This first-of-its-kind regional initiative aims to bolster the financial resilience of foreign and local domestic workers through financial education workshops, toolkits, and training.

HONG KONG, Jan. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sun Life, in partnership with global non-governmental organization Aflatoun International, has announced the launch of "Brighter Financial Futures", a regional philanthropy program designed to improve financial literacy among domestic workers in Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, and Vietnam.

Asia is home to approximately 40% of the world's domestic workers1, a workforce that plays a vital role in supporting labour participation and fuelling economic activity across the region, yet often lacks access to financial education.

Brighter Financial Futures - Jan. 2026

David Broom, Chief Client and Distribution Officer at Sun Life Asia, said, "At Sun Life, our mission is to help clients and communities achieve lifetime financial security. Financial literacy, education and empowerment are central to that mission, and our partnership with Aflatoun International ensures we're reaching underserved communities."

The 12-month program has been designed to reach more than 30,000 domestic workers across Asia, deepening their financial skills through educational workshops, toolkits, and training sessions. The program is tailored to every stage of employment and delivered through trusted local organizations, ensuring financial education positively impact domestic workers across each market.

Sun Life Asia's commitment to the program follows the success of 'Dare to Dream' developed through its partnership with Uplifters, a Hong Kong-based charity and online education platform that supports migrant domestic workers across Asia.

Broom said, "Domestic workers are vital to the region's economic and social fabric. Through this collaboration, we aim to provide them greater access to the tools and resources needed to make informed financial decisions – creating a lasting ripple effect for stronger, more sustainable communities."

The Aflatoun International partnership significantly expands Sun Life's financial literacy impact across the region. Alongside Uplifters, additional local partners will be announced in other markets throughout 2026, under the Brighter Financial Futures programme, connecting communities to tailored financial education.

Conducted online and through in-person sessions, the curriculum is designed to empower participants with practical financial knowledge and confidence, focusing on building emergency savings, preparing for the future, and safeguarding against informal lending and common scams. They also build resilience and support healthy family relationships through sustainable planning and communication.

Kirsten Theuns, Director of Strategic Partnerships & Development at Aflatoun, said, "Financial education empowers communities from the ground up. By giving domestic workers the confidence and tools to manage their finances, we help unlock new opportunities – not just for themselves, but also for their families and the broader community. We are excited to embark on this partnership with Sun Life and believe this will mark an important step towards greater inclusion across the region."

Individuals can register their interest for Brighter Financial Futures online: aflatoun.org/brighterfinancialfutures

About Sun Life

Sun Life is a leading international financial services organization providing asset management, wealth, insurance and health solutions to individual and institutional Clients. Sun Life has operations in a number of markets worldwide, including Canada, the U.S., the United Kingdom, Ireland, Hong Kong, the Philippines, Japan, Indonesia, India, China, Australia, Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia and Bermuda. As of September 30, 2025, Sun Life had total assets under management of $1.62 trillion. For more information, please visit www.sunlife.com.

Sun Life Financial Inc. trades on the Toronto (TSX), New York (NYSE) and Philippine (PSE) stock exchanges under the ticker symbol SLF.

Note: All currency figures are in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise stated.

About Aflatoun International

Aflatoun International is a global organization committed to empowering young people through social and financial education. With a focus on social and emotional learning, entrepreneurship, and financial literacy, Aflatoun equips children and youth with the skills and knowledge needed to become active global citizens. Since its inception in 2005, Aflatoun has reached over 100 million children in more than 110 countries, transforming lives and communities worldwide.

