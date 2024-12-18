Building for the Future: SLP Vietnam's Industrial Facilities Offer Strategic Growth Opportunities

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/slp/930665-en-slp-vietnam-industrial-parks-offer-strategic-growth-opportunities

Additionally, Long An benefits from a competitive labor market, with skilled workers and cost-effective labor. The availability of affordable land and rental facilities creates a cost-efficient environment for businesses looking to establish or expand operations in Vietnam. Its favorable investment climate and rapidly developing infrastructure make Long An an increasingly attractive destination for both global players and domestic enterprises.

Growing Demand for Modern Warehousing and Manufacturing Solutions

The demand for high-quality, modern warehousing and manufacturing facilities has surged, driven by the rise of e-commerce and global trade. Vietnam's industrial facility market is expanding rapidly, with foreign investment increasing due to the country's rising role as a regional manufacturing and logistics center.

SLP Vietnam has emerged as a key player in industrial real estate, offering a comprehensive portfolio of modern facilities designed to meet the diverse needs of both local and international companies. SLP's portfolio includes 11 industrial facilities across 6 key provinces, covering nearly one million square meters. These facilities provide ready-to-build and built-to-suit warehouses and factories developed according to international standards, following ESG requirements while meeting the diverse needs of businesses in logistics and manufacturing.

In Long An, SLP Park Xuyen A and SLP Park Long Hau are two prominent double-storey projects in Southern Vietnam, providing customers with optimal solutions to improve efficiency in production and operation, thanks to their strategic location and outstanding design.

SLP Park Xuyen A is an ideal hub for urban distribution, especially for businesses in the booming trade and logistics sector. It offers easy access to HCMC and major southern ports, driving businesses operations and minimize delivery time and shipping costs.

SLP Park Long Hau, meanwhile, is a prime demonstration of SLP's commitment to effective and sustainable development. The LEED-certified project features eco-friendly facilities like solar panels and space-optimized layouts for warehousing, production, and assembly. It allows tenants to benefit from natural lighting and offers convenient access for vehicles and machinery.

"At SLP, we provide not only top-tier facilities but also a premium customer experience", said Dinh Hoai Nam, Director – Head of Business Development and Commercial, SLP "Our One-Stop Service Station is designed to support foreign investors looking to enter the Vietnamese market. We offer comprehensive support from the initial set-up phase to ongoing operations, helping businesses navigate regulatory requirements, optimize their workforce, and grow with confidence."

Conclusion

As Vietnam's economy continues to soar, driven by sectors like logistics, e-commerce, and manufacturing, SLP Vietnam is positioning itself as a key player in the country's industrial real estate landscape. With a focus on sustainable, future-ready solutions and a proven ability to provide comprehensive support, SLP is well-placed to help businesses navigate an increasingly dynamic market. From strategic locations to modern, LEED-certified facilities, SLP Vietnam's approach not only meets the needs of today's businesses but also anticipates the demands of tomorrow, ensuring long-term growth and success.

