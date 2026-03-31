Building on Trust, Embracing Change

Phoenix TV Celebrates 30th Anniversary in Hong Kong

HONG KONG, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 31, Phoenix TV holds the Phoenix Satellite TV's 30th Anniversary Gala at its headquarters in Tai Po, Hong Kong. The event is attended by officiating guests including John Lee, Hong Kong Chief Executive; Xu Zhengzhong, Chairman of Bauhinia Culture Holdings Limited; Xu Wei, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Phoenix TV; Ho Chiu-king, Standing Committee member of the CPPCC National Committee and Vice President of the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce; as well as Sun Yusheng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief. Representatives from government, business, and media sectors are present to celebrate the milestone occasion.

The Officiating Ceremony

In his address, John Lee stated that the 30th anniversary of Phoenix TV is not only a milestone to look back on its remarkable journey, but also a starting point to stride into a new era. "With Hong Kong as its home and thriving on its business here, Phoenix has been leveraging artificial intelligence to empower content innovation, consistently delivering objective, comprehensive and in-depth news coverage and informational programs to its audiences," John Lee said. He commended Phoenix for its transformation and renewal over the past 30 years, reflecting Hong Kong's spirit of proactive change, and noted that the company stands as an exemplary case of an enterprise harnessing Hong Kong's unique advantage of "relying on the motherland and connecting with the world." He hoped that Phoenix will continue to make good use of its strong international communication strengths to take more of China's rich culture, values, industries and talent "going global" to overseas markets, while also "bringing in" global capital.

In his welcome speech, Xu Wei stated that in 2021, Phoenix TV underwent a comprehensive restructuring and achieved a rebirth. Currently, Phoenix has established a global presence with worldwide reporting and dissemination, evolving into the largest overseas Chinese-language cultural media conglomerate rooted in Hong Kong and oriented toward the global market. Its premium content reaches over 2 billion audiences worldwide.

Xu Wei pointed out that "embracing change" has always been the key to Phoenix's development. He emphasized the importance of upholding the principle that "Watch Phoenix TV When Major Events Break" and leveraging the company's 63 global bureaus to maintain a commitment to truth, professionalism, and public value as the foundation of Phoenix TV. Looking ahead, Phoenix aims to serve as an on-site reporter for major global events, bringing audiences a more diverse view of the world while helping the world gain a deeper understanding of China; to serve as an international storyteller for Chinese culture, enabling Chinese culture to transcend borders and reach a wider audience; and to serve as a platform builder for international exchanges, allowing more voices to be heard and more dialogue to take place.

In recent years, Phoenix TV has actively expanded its international presence, with a particular focus on developing the international events brand "Phoenix Go Global" to help Chinese enterprises connect with global resources. Witnessed by John Lee and Xu Wei, Dr. Cheung Kwok-kwan, Deputy Secretary for Justice of the HKSAR Government, and Yeung Ka-keung, Executive Vice President of Phoenix TV, exchanged the MOU of cooperation on the "Hong Kong Professional Services GoGlobal Platform". Leveraging Phoenix TV's advantages in global all‑media communication, the two parties will jointly facilitate the precise connection between Hong Kong's professional services and the globalization needs of Mainland enterprises.

Phoenix TV has maintained a consistent focus on the development of Hong Kong's capital market. As early as in the Phoenix Financial Forum for the Greater Bay Area 2023, Phoenix launched the inaugural "Phoenix Star Hong Kong Stock Best Listed Company" awards. Given Hong Kong's reclaiming its position as the global champion of the IPO market last year and building on this remarkable achievement, Phoenix has partnered with Brand Finance, a UK‑based brand evaluation consultancy, to launch an assessment and compile the Phoenix Star 2025 Hong Kong IPO Brand Report to help consolidate and enhance Hong Kong's status as an international financial center.

During the celebration, Scott Chen, Managing Director China, Brand Finance Group, and Sun Yusheng, Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Editor-in-Chief of Phoenix TV, jointly unveiled the report.

The celebration consisted of seven segments, structured around iconic Phoenix news and feature programs familiar to audiences, including Phoenix Morning Express, The World Connection, From Phoenix To The World, Phoenix Evening Express, and X+, as well as the two flagship initiatives "You Bring Charm To The World Global Chinese Awards" and "Phoenix Go Global". Through live presentations by the hosts of these programs, the event showcased Phoenix's broad international perspective, its advantages in global coverage, and its strong international communication capabilities, highlighting the synergy between traditional television broadcasting and new media platforms.

In the session titled "Technology and the Future — A Dialogue with the Era", Phoenix TV demonstrated its firm commitment to embracing cutting-edge technology. The company signed cooperation agreements with Volcano Engine and DataOceanAI to collaborate on large language models, artificial intelligence technologies, cloud services, and the development of Chinese language datasets.

Sun Dong, Secretary for Innovation, Technology and Industry of the HKSAR Government, attended the ceremony. He shared that the World Internet Conference Asia-Pacific Summit, for which Phoenix TV served as a key supporting organization and media partner last year, will return to Hong Kong in April this year, with the two sides continuing their collaboration. He encouraged Phoenix to continue delivering high‑quality technology and innovation content, contributing to Hong Kong's development as an international innovation and technology hub.

During the sections structured around "You Bring Charm To The World Global Chinese Awards" and "Phoenix GoGlobal," Phoenix TV expressed its sincere gratitude to the partners who have provided long‑standing support. The company also presented a series of major new projects including The Healing Path Season 2 and X+ Season 4 and 5, demonstrating its commitment to diversified content strategies and its determination to expand a new landscape for international communication through high‑quality content and global reach.

As a special section of the celebration, Phoenix TV veteran anchor Sally Wu took the stage to share a heartfelt account of her 30‑year journey with Phoenix, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the company's development.

The celebration concluded with a heartwarming surprise. Renowned music producer Xiao Ke, a longtime friend of Phoenix TV, specially composed a song titled Old Friends for the company's 30th anniversary, using music to express the deep bond forged through years of partnership. As the melody played, more than 20 Phoenix TV hosts and commentators gathered on stage to offer their blessings, bringing the celebration to a warm and dignified close.

About Phoenix TV

With the mission of spreading Chinese culture and promoting international exchanges, Phoenix Media Group is now the largest all-media Chinese culture media group overseas. Facing Hong Kong SAR, Macao SAR, Taiwan region and the global Chinese community, Phoenix TV runs six television channels, which include Phoenix Chinese Channel, Phoenix InfoNews Channel, Phoenix Chinese News and Entertainment Channel (European Channel), Phoenix North America Chinese Channel, Phoenix Movies Channel, and Phoenix Hong Kong Channel. With a massive reach spanning 500 million viewers across 190 countries and territories, it boasts the highest audience count compared to all other Chinese-language media groups abroad. In recent years, the user base of Phoenix TV's international communication platforms has continued to grow, with its integrated media matrix exceeding 200 million users.

SOURCE Phoenix TV