Building Resilient Futures: Fashion Leaders Convene to Chart a Path from Risk to Renewal

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From 5-7 May, Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2026 convened over 1000 stakeholders from brands, retailers, NGOs, policymakers, manufacturers, innovators, and adjacent industries to advance collective action on fashion's sustainability challenges and opportunities. Presented by Global Fashion Agenda (GFA), the non-profit accelerating the transition to a net positive fashion industry, the forum was held at the iconic Copenhagen Concert Hall, with side events hosted at prestigious cultural venues around the city. Her Majesty The Queen of Denmark, a long-standing patron of GFA, attended the Official Celebration Dinner on 7 May at The National Gallery of Denmark to mark the closing of the event.

Against a complex backdrop, this year's Summit explored the theme 'Building Resilient Futures', acknowledging the current moment as both a reckoning and a renewal. The content challenged attendees to consider how the takeaways can translate into tangible outcomes, moving beyond ambition to measurable progress across the fashion value chain. View the full programme here.

At a defining moment for fashion, the message was clear: resilience is no longer optional—it's a responsibility. Opening the Summit, Federica Marchionni, CEO of Global Fashion Agenda, called on industry leaders to recognise that, in a world shaped by climate disruption, economic uncertainty, and rapid technological transformation, fashion stands at a crossroads. The question is no longer whether change is coming—but whether we choose to lead it. Marchionni called on fashion leaders to rethink global value chains by investing in product integrity over excess, build true circular infrastructure and ensure AI enhances—not replaces—human potential. She remarked that the path forward demands courage, collaboration, and capital directed where it truly matters.

Attendees were inspired by over 140 speakers, including representatives from Kering, eBay, Chanel, LVMH, Pandora, the European Parliament, Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A, H&M Group, RE&UP, Vaada Hope Foundation, Arc'teryx, Visa, CARE Bangladesh, Patagonia, and many more. See the full speaker list here.

New insights and initiatives were unveiled at the event. Highlights include:

GFA, in collaboration with BCG, launched the Fashion CFO Agenda 2026. The report serves as a strategic guide for finance leaders within the fashion industry, positioning CFOs as pivotal agents in embedding sustainability within financial governance and long-term business resilience. Read more.





Following a discussion with Hélène Valade, Group Environment Development Director at LVMH, on creative circularity and environmental intelligence, Kévin Germanier - founder of Maison GERMANIER known for his pioneering upcycled couture - unveiled his Spring-Summer 2026 collection, transforming unsold LVMH products and materials into bold, sculptural silhouettes that merge craftsmanship, sustainability, and desirability. Read more.





GFA and PDS Ventures revealed the winner of the 2026 Trailblazer Programme, spotlighting an innovation with the potential to transform the fashion and textile industry. The winning company, Synflux, will receive significant equity investment along with commercial and operational support to scale its solution. Read more.





GFA and Visa revealed the Grand Prize Winner of the Visa Young Creators: Recycle the Runway, MARTAN. The programme celebrates and empowers emerging designers to reimagine fashion through innovative circular design. Read more.





GFA launched the 2030 Circularity Blueprint, in partnership with ReHubs. This ambitious initiative is designed to support the transformation of the EU textile ecosystem to advance textile-to-textile recycling and drive the transition to a circular economy. Read more.





Pamela Anderson, Pandora's global brand ambassador, joined Jennie Farmer, Chief Marketing Officer at Pandora, on stage to reveal the news that Pandora is introducing a new level of transparency to its Pandora Lab-Grown Diamonds collection by sharing the carbon footprint of every lab-grown diamond, alongside the traditional measures of cut, colour, clarity, and carat. Read more.





GFA announced a new Associate Partnership with Chalhoub Group, through which they will work alongside GFA's other partners to mobilise impact - contributing to publications, programmes, forums, and resources.





GFA and Sustainable Markets Initiative (SMI) announced a new alliance. They will cooperate with the intention of sharing knowledge to accelerate positive social and environmental impact in the fashion industry and related industries.





GFA premiered Fashion Redressed II, the second iteration of its branded content series produced by BBC StoryWorks Commercial Productions. The series explores how the fashion industry is being reimagined from the inside out, following innovators, workers, and entrepreneurs across the globe to uncover what it will take to do things differently. Read more.





Hyosung TNC, one of the Principal Sponsors of the Summit, shared its innovative BIO Elastane manufactured in the company's new fully integrated bio-based production system in Vietnam. Read more.

The Innovation Forum returned with a dynamic showcase of 24 solution providers spanning the value chain, from next-generation materials to cutting-edge end-of-use technologies. Through guided tours and a tailored innovation networking programme in collaboration with Ralph Lauren, more than 450 introductions were facilitated between relevant stakeholders and innovators.

The Summit also hosted 14 exclusive Leadership Roundtables, fostering frank, solution-focused dialogue among top decision-makers across public and private sectors. Highlights included The Bangladesh Accelerator: Strengthening Reporting for EU Regulations, Climate Adaptation in Luxury Value Chains, The GFA Circularity Blueprint Project, and Walking the Green Talk Through the Labelling Maze, generating actionable insights and new collaborative pathways.

During the opening of the Summit, Federica Marchionni, CEO, Global Fashion Agenda, said: "Resilience means adapting to shocks while moving toward sustainability… Every great leap in the history of fashion has emerged not from comfort, but from pressure. Not from stability, but from necessity. And today, we sit at the confluence of several revolutions happening simultaneously — each one carrying extraordinary potential for those willing to meet it with imagination and courage."

For more information about the Summit visit globalfashionsummit.com. Learn more about Global Fashion Agenda at globalfashionagenda.org.

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Access to all media materials and images is available via the Global Fashion Summit media bank. Please credit all images with 'Global Fashion Agenda'.

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Global Fashion Summit: Copenhagen Edition 2026 key facts:

144 speakers representing 31 countries

1000+ registrants

24 solution exhibitors

450+ introductions and meetings between solution providers and relevant stakeholders

40 content sessions across 5 stages, 26+ hours of content

14 leadership roundtable meetings

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SOURCE Global Fashion Agenda