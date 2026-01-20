Building the Run: Xtep Charts a New Community Ecosystem in Southeast Asia

JAKARTA, Indonesia and KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Global performance sportswear brand Xtep Group has inaugurated its 2026 Southeast Asia expansion with the debut of new, experience-driven hubs in Jakarta and Kuala Lumpur. More than mere retail openings, these launches represent the strategic activation of Xtep's integrated running ecosystem in the region. This ecosystem is intentionally engineered as a self-reinforcing flywheel: leveraging digital platforms for inspiration and reach, converting that interest into tangible, community-focused retail experiences, and cultivating a dedicated culture that fuels ongoing engagement across all channels. It is this closed-loop model—seamlessly connecting online influence, offline immersion, and community belonging—that positions Xtep for sustainable growth as it builds the definitive running network in Southeast Asia.

XTEP Brand Experience Centers were officially launched in Indonesia and Malaysia 2026 Xiamen Marathon Running Shoe Brand Ranking (Date resources: Joyrun)

Xtep's strategic expansion taps directly into Southeast Asia's profound running boom, a shift powered by deepening health consciousness. Solidifying its status as the most popular sport in Indonesia, running is favored by 60.6% of the public, according to a 2025 survey by local researcher Kedai Kopi. The scale of engagement in the region is vividly captured in Malaysia, where the flagship Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon drew a record 42,000 participants in 2025. This powerful trend signals robust and sustained demand for professional running gear, creating a pivotal opportunity for Xtep to leverage its unmatched racing pedigree.

Positioned at the intersection of this community passion and professional performance, Xtep's new retail destinations look toward a more diversified future as holistic running hubs. This commitment to serving every runner is validated on the world's most elite stages. At the 2026 Xiamen Marathon, a World Athletics Platinum Label race, Xtep demonstrated its equipment leadership by being the shoe of choice for 60.1% of elite sub-three-hour finishers and 45.1% of all participants. The brand's stores are engineered to translate this proven track performance into accessible expertise, offering runners a comprehensive range of professional gear for race day and beyond.

To make this translation complete, Xtep is executing its "Influencing the Masses through Professionalism" strategy via an integrated "Retail + Community" model. This approach moves beyond traditional sales by fusing elite performance credibility with accessible community experiences, positioning Xtep as the trusted partner that brings professional-grade engagement to every runner's journey.

As a tangible step in fulfilling this partnership, Xtep's 2026 Southeast Asia chapter will see its next key milestones: the grand opening of its first Indonesian flagship in Jakarta on January 22, followed by the formal launch of the Kuala Lumpur brand center in April. These openings will be marked by a series of community runs and engagement activities, with participation further amplified by a dedicated 10KM TIME TRIAL scheduled in Malaysia in April. Stay tuned as Xtep continues to deepen its ties with the running community.

