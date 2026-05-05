Built by Lawyers, Tailored by You: Harvey Launches Purpose-Built Legal Agents Across Every Major Practice Area

SYDNEY, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Harvey announced that 500+ use case Agents are live in the platform alongside the company's Agent Builder tool in early access. These pre-built agents cover common legal workflows out of the box while Agent Builder lets firms further tailor these agents into custom agents grounded in their own knowledge, processes, and ways of working. Together, they give organizations a full spectrum of options from immediate deployment to a fully tailored rollout.

Harvey Agents

The combination of ready-to-use agents, built for and by lawyers and tested against evaluation benchmarks for accuracy and relevance, and robust customization options within Agent Builder means that Harvey can support any legal organization's agentic needs. Whether legal teams are seeking convenience with out-of-the-box use cases or greater flexibility with developing their own text-based agents, they can use Harvey's platform to streamline existing processes and promote more sophisticated agent adoption.

"The legal industry is now well past AI as an assistant and officially in the era of legal agents," said Winston Weinberg, CEO of Harvey. "We wanted every organization globally to be able to chart its own path with agents in Harvey, so we have a deep bench of off-the-shelf agents to choose from and an intuitive agent builder that makes the process of building highly sophisticated agents seamless for law firms and in-house teams alike."

"Harvey agents enable us to complete larger and more complex use cases that AI tools couldn't handle previously," said Simon Newcomb, Partner and Head of AI, Clayton Utz. "They're a genuinely different kind of tool – more like digital colleagues who can perform delegated work. Our lawyers can collaborate with agents applying human creativity in designing solutions, making judgment calls, verifying and accepting accountability for output and using their ability to build trusted client relationships."

"Our agents aren't designed by prompt engineers. They're designed by lawyers who've done the work these agents handle," said Anique Drumright, Chief Product Officer at Harvey. "Now every legal team can do the same: take what makes their practice distinctive and turn it into agents that scale."

Legal teams have created more than 25,000 custom agents on Harvey. New agents are added regularly as lawyers and customers identify emerging use cases. All agents run on Harvey's secure platform, which is trusted by more than 100,000 lawyers across 1,500 organizations.

500 agents and Agent Builder are in early access today, May 5th and will be available to Harvey customers on an ongoing basis over the upcoming months. To learn more visit www.harvey.ai/agents.

About Harvey

Harvey is the operating system for legal and professional services. Our products streamline workflows in areas including contract analysis, due diligence, compliance, and litigation to drive efficiency and value. Global law firms and Fortune 500 enterprises around the world use Harvey to enable faster, smarter decision-making. Backed by world-class investors including Sequoia, Kleiner Perkins, GV, OpenAI Startup Fund, Coatue, Andreessen Horowitz, GIC and EQT, Harvey is used by 1,500+ customers in 60+ countries. To learn more, visit https://www.harvey.ai/.

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SOURCE Harvey