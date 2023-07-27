Bullard Set to Receive Malaysia's Sirim Certification for FlexGen S61 Hard Hat Model, Stock Available Now

SINGAPORE, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullard, a leading manufacturer of personal protective equipment, announced today that its FlexGen™ S61 hard hat model has received the SIRIM certification from Malaysia, confirming its compliance with local safety standards.

"We are delighted to receive the SIRIM certification for our FlexGen S61 model," said Wells Bullard, CEO of Bullard. "This achievement reflects our dedication to excellence and our determination to offer innovative solutions that meet the needs of workers and companies in Malaysia and beyond. We are excited to partner with Polyscientific, our trusted distributor in Malaysia, to bring the FlexGen™ S61 and other Bullard products to customers in the region."

Vincent Lee, Bullard's International Business Director, added: "The FlexGen™ S61 hard hat is a perfect example of Bullard's commitment to designing products that combine comfort, style, and safety. The hard hat's unique suspension system- FlexGen™, lightweight design, and customizable options make it the perfect choice for workers in a variety of industries, from construction and mining to oil and gas and more."

The FlexGen™ S61 hard hat is made in the USA and features a modern, streamlined design that offers superior protection and style. Its advanced suspension system provides maximum comfort and stability, while its customizable options allow workers to personalize their gear to meet their needs and preferences.

Matt King, Bullard's Global Product Manager for Head and Face Protection commented: "The FlexGen™ S61 hard hat is designed to deliver the best possible protection and comfort for workers in challenging environments. We are thrilled to see it gain recognition and acceptance in Malaysia and other markets where Bullard operates.

Hong Yee Seah, CEO of Polyscientific, Bullard's Malaysia distributor, added: "We are excited to bring the FlexGen™ S61 and other Bullard products to our customers in Malaysia. Bullard's reputation for quality and innovation, combined with Polyscientific's extensive network and expertise, will help us serve the needs of companies and workers across various industries. We look forward to a fruitful partnership with Bullard and to contributing to the growth of the PPE market in Malaysia."

The FlexGen™ S61 hard hat is now available in Malaysia, following the completion of the SIRIM certification process. Bullard and Polyscientific are committed to providing timely and efficient delivery and support to their customers.

For more information about the FlexGen™ S61 hard hat, please visit https://apac.bullard.com/hard-hats/flexgen/

