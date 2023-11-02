Bullish and FalconX partner to deliver institutional clients access to deep liquidity and best execution crypto trading

LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bullish , the leading regulated, institutional digital assets exchange, today announced that FalconX , the world's largest institutional digital asset prime broker, now has access to trading on Bullish.

Following the integration, FalconX gains access to a broad and deep pool of liquidity through Bullish's market-leading depth and near-zero spreads in the largest digital asset trading pairs. Renowned for providing access to deep liquidity pools, FalconX will, through this partnership, further optimize trade execution and risk management for its institutional clients across all market conditions.

FalconX has established itself as a trusted trading partner to a diverse range of institutional market participants, including some of the world's largest financial institutions, hedge funds, asset managers, and venture capital firms. The prime brokerage platform, FalconX 360, is globally recognised for providing access to some of the deepest global digital asset liquidity, of which Bullish is now a key contributor.

Since its launch in November 2021, Bullish exchange has traded over $275 billion in total volume and consistently ranks among the top three global exchanges by trading volume for Bitcoin and ETH. Bullish has quickly become a top-tier institutional digital assets exchange, known for leveraging its proprietary automated market making (AMM) technology to offer best execution trading, deep liquidity and tight spreads in the largest digital asset pairs in crypto. Regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) and audited by Deloitte, Bullish exchange brings the best innovations of AMM technology off-chain to offer a unique, reliable source of liquidity – all within the compliant and regulated framework of a centralized exchange.

"The foundation of our partnership with Bullish is rooted in our shared commitment to consistently provide the best liquidity to institutional clients when they need it most. Bullish's reliable and transparent depth in the largest crypto trading pairs expands our client offering and strengthens our position as the institutional adoption of digital assets continues to accelerate," said Matthew Long, APAC General Manager at FalconX.

"We are excited to welcome FalconX to join the expanding network of institutional clients at Bullish. Our partnership is aimed at enabling FalconX to achieve their customers' trading ambitions by delivering our best execution and low-cost, reliable liquidity," said Tom Farley, Bullish CEO. "This partnership further demonstrates the increasing number of high-quality institutional players who see Bullish as their exchange of choice."

About Bullish

With a focus on developing products and services for the institutional digital assets sector, Bullish has rewired the traditional exchange to benefit asset holders, enable traders and increase market transparency. Supported by the group's well-capitalized treasury, Bullish's centralized exchange combines a high-performance central limit order book (CLOB) with proprietary automated market making technology to deliver deep liquidity and tight spreads – all within a compliant and regulated framework.

Launched in November 2021, the exchange is available in 50+ select jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa, and Latin America. Bullish exchange is operated by Bullish (GI) Limited and is regulated by the Gibraltar Financial Services Commission (GFSC) (DLT license: FSC1038FSA). For more information on the Bullish exchange, please visit bullish.com and follow LinkedIn and X .

About FalconX

FalconX is the largest, most reliable prime brokerage for the world's leading institutions and the first CFTC registered swap dealer. We provide the most comprehensive access to the deepest global digital asset liquidity. Through our prime brokerage platform, FalconX 360, investors unlock and scale returns faster and more efficiently than any other platform. Our 24/7 dedicated team for account, operational and trading needs enables investors to navigate dynamic markets around the clock.

The company is backed by investors including Accel, Adams Street Partners, Altimeter Capital, American Express Ventures, B Capital, GIC, Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sapphire Ventures, Thoma Bravo, Tiger Global Management and Wellington Management. FalconX has offices in Silicon Valley, New York, Chicago, Bengaluru, Singapore and Valletta. For more information visit falconx.io or follow them on X and LinkedIn .

