Bupa Hong Kong has selected Cognizant to deliver an AI-driven BPaaS solution to transform health insurance claims

Strategic collaboration aims to enhance operational efficiency and mitigate risks by transitioning to a business process more aligned with regulatory requirements

HONG KONG, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) today announced a strategic collaboration with Bupa Hong Kong, a leading health insurance specialist in Hong Kong, to deliver Cognizant's first AI-driven Business-Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) solution for claims modernization in the region. The five-year engagement represents the largest Intuitive Operations and Automation (IOA) services deal for Cognizant in Hong Kong.

Utilizing Cognizant's advanced expertise in AI-driven technologies, the new BPaaS solution integrates cloud-native technologies, generative AI-led claims automation and comprehensive fraud, waste, and abuse (FWA) detection. This cohesive strategy is designed to enhance Bupa's productivity, support Bupa's efforts to strengthen regulatory compliance and improve customer experience. The new solution aims to drive key KPIs for Bupa including faster claims processing, increased customer satisfaction and greater operational efficiency. The solution also aids streamline regulatory adherence and supports Bupa in consolidating talent, knowledge and resources to help enable more agile workflows. By decreasing average handling times and increasing automation, Bupa Hong Kong aims to increase its Net Promoter Scores, further solidifying its position as a leader in Hong Kong's health insurance sector.

"We're delighted to collaborate with Cognizant to adopt an AI-first approach aiming to streamline claims processing, reduce operational friction and mitigate risks – setting a new standard in health insurance," said Earvin Lim, Chief Information Officer at Bupa Hong Kong. "This collaboration marks an important milestone for Bupa Hong Kong as we embrace cutting-edge technologies to deliver even greater value to our customers. By leveraging Cognizant's expertise in AI-driven automation and cloud-native solutions, we are confident that this collaboration will not only help accelerate claims modernization but also support Bupa's regulatory compliance objectives and enhance customer satisfaction. Our vision is to lead the market in operational excellence, drive forward innovation that ultimately improves healthcare outcomes for the communities we serve in Hong Kong and beyond."

"Our collaboration with Bupa Hong Kong reflects Cognizant's shared commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional value to customers through AI-enabled operations, with this first-of-its-kind agreement in the region," said Ganesh Ayyar, President of Intuitive Operations and Automation and Industry Solutions Group at Cognizant. "At Cognizant, we believe the foundation of transformative AI lies in data. By addressing data debt and harnessing our AI Training Data Services, we're turning complexity into clarity—fueling intelligent systems that learn, adapt and scale under client-defined parameters."

"This relationship demonstrates our dedication to advancing digital transformation across the region," said Thomas Mathew, Vice President of ASEAN & Greater China at Cognizant. "As the collaboration develops, we see significant opportunities to support Bupa's technology and operational ambitions to deliver our BPaaS expertise more widely and deliver transformative solutions at scale. We look forward to working closely with Bupa to help shape the future of healthcare services for millions of people."

About Cognizant:

Cognizant (Nasdaq: CTSH) engineers' modern businesses. We help our clients modernize technology, reimagine processes and transform experiences so they can stay ahead in our fast-changing world. Together, we're improving everyday life. See how at http://www.cognizant.com or @cognizant.

Bupa – A health insurance specialist

Bupa is an international healthcare group dedicated to helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world for over 70 years. We serve more than 38 million customers worldwide. With no shareholders, we reinvest our profits into enhancing healthcare for the benefit of current and future customers.

Bupa has been a health insurance specialist in Hong Kong since 1976, offering one-stop solutions across domestic and international health insurance, and healthcare services. Our comprehensive medical insurance schemes are tailored to meet individual needs, and we provide health solutions for companies of all sizes. We also have a team of registered nurses, health management professionals, and doctors who provide various expert healthcare support.

Our healthcare provision arm, Quality HealthCare Medical Services (QHMS), became part of Bupa in October 2013. QHMS offers Western Medicine, Traditional Chinese Medicine, Diagnostics & Imaging, Dental, Physiotherapy, Mental Health and Wellness services via a network of over 1,650 provider service points in Hong Kong.

For more information, visit www.bupa.com.hk/en/.

For more information about Cognizant and for media inquiries, please contact: [email protected].

For more information about Bupa Hong Kong and for media inquiries, please contact Wendy Leung at [email protected].

SOURCE Cognizant Technology Solutions