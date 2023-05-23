BusinessFocus Award 2023: 13 Pioneering Winners Unveiled, Rising Above The World, Reaching New Peaks

For more high-resolution photos, please free feel to download: https://shorturl.at/uvwE3

HONG KONG, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The BusinessFocus Award Presentation ceremony 2023 was successfully held at Royal Plaza Hotel on 15 May, 2023 (Monday). By recognizing and celebrating the achievements of businesses across various fields over the past year, the BusinessFocus Business Awards 2023 aim to inspire industry leaders and outstanding brands to continue providing high-quality services and innovative solutions, and to prepare for the future of the new economy that breaks through boundaries. The theme of the awards ceremony is "Rising Above The World, Reaching New Peaks" and a total of 13 awards will be presented to commend and encourage outstanding businesses. The rewarded companies include:

Mr. Stephen Liang, the Assistant Executive Director of Hong Kong Trade Development Council and Dr. Michael Chan, the Honorary Chairman of HKIM, as the honored guests and participated in the ceremony with Ms. Cherry Liu, the Vice President of Business Strategy and Co-Founder of PressLogic hosted the award ceremony together.

Adding Power to Hong Kong with Innovation:

Cross-Border Collaboration Creates Business Opportunities

Mr. Stephen Liang, the Assistant Executive Director of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, believed that innovation can help businesses transform and upgrade, adding new impetus to Hong Kong's economic development. He pointed out that after three years of pandemic challenges, Hong Kong people have been applying new technologies in their daily lives and work, and now is an opportunity for SMEs to utilize innovation and take their businesses to the next level.

Dr. Michael Chan, the Honorary Chairman of HKIM, said that in the face of constantly changing market environments, businesses need to inject vitality through creativity. He proposed the use of the "A, B, C, D, E" five elements to embrace the new era, representing Artificial Intelligence (A.I.), Big Data, Customer Journey, Digital Marketing, and Environment, Social and Corporate Governance (ESG). He believed that if the industry fully utilizes these five elements, Hong Kong can reach new heights.

Last but not least, Ms. Cherry Liu, the Vice President of Business Strategy and Co-Founder of PressLogic, said that the purpose of the BusinessFocus Awards is to commend economic creators from various fields for their efforts in injecting vitality and energy into the Hong Kong economy, with the hope of encouraging the industry to explore different possibilities and create more development opportunities, promoting Hong Kong's economic development in new directions.

The ceremony provides an unparalleled opportunity for honorable guests, business leaders and BusinessFocus team to share valuable insights, innovative technology ideas and evolving business strategies with each other. For more information on the award, please visit https://businessfocus.io/campaign/bfaward

Rewarded Companies and Their Representatives:

BusinessFocus Award 2023 Award List:

Best SME Digital Banking Service Award

Hang Seng Bank Limited

Best New Generation Cultural Experience Award

K11 Concepts Limited

Best Conservation and Sustainable Development Project Award

Central Market, Chinachem Group

Best SME's Strategic Partner Award

Bank of China (Hong Kong) Limited

Outstanding Virtual Bank for SMEs Award

Ping An OneConnect Bank

Outstanding e-Wallet Brand Award

Alipay Payment Services (HK) Limited

Outstanding e-Payment Service Provider Award

eft Payments (Asia) Limited

Outstanding Smart City Enterprise Solution Award in the Asia Pacific Region

Lenovo PCCW Solutions

Outstanding Commercial and Home Printing Equipment Supplier Award

Brother International (HK) Limited

Best Beauty and Healthcare Brand Award

Nu Skin Enterprises Hong Kong, LLC

Outstanding Overseas Property Agency Award

Ashton Hawks (HK) Limited

Outstanding Environmental Blockchain Technology Solution and WEB3 Education Platform Award

iHashing Technology Company Limited

Outstanding Investment Analysis Teaching Award

Rare Trader Co. Ltd

About BusinessFocus



BusinessFocus, under PressLogic, is a fast-growing online business and finance magazine that provides managements, technology enthusiasts and entrepreneurs with new business, investment, technology and entrepreneurial inspiration. Empowered by our patent AI analytic system, BusinessFocus crafts and distributes original strategic content to connect and inspire people. With over a million social media followers, BusinessFocus helps the brand marketers and corporations to engage with their target audiences and create impactful branded content with partners.

About BusinessFocus Award



The annual event was first introduced in 2021, the BusinessFocus Award recognises the exceptional dedication and accomplishments of enterprises in continuous contributions to innovative business development and growth in Hong Kong.

