KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, Nov. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Buz, a leading social audio app, has launched a new branding and campaign that celebrates the unique power of vocal communication in instant messaging, underpins the power of the human voice in fostering deep connections. Rolling out today across both online and Out-of-Home (OOH) platforms in Malaysia, Thailand, and Philippines, the campaign highlights heartwarming moments where buz empowers users to forge deeper connections through real-time voice communication.

Ain Edruce Appointed as Malaysia's buz Brand Ambassador

BUZ WELCOMES AIN EDRUCE TO CHAMPION CORE BELIEF OF “VOICE CONNECTS” WITH NEW BRANDING AND CAMPAIGN

Buz appointed Ain Edruce and her husband as its brand ambassador in Malaysia, recognizing her remarkable ability to connect with audiences through her authentic and relatable style. A prominent actress, host, and influencer, Ain's voice resonates across diverse demographics, embodying buz's vision of fostering meaningful, voice-centered communication. Her dynamic presence and influence align seamlessly with buz's new branding, amplifying buz's commitment to elevate instant messaging through genuine, expressive, and humanised connections across Malaysia.

Officially kicking off on November 15, multiple TVCs featuring Ain Edruce have launched across various channels, including social media, outdoor displays, elevator screens, TGV cinema ads, YouTube, and TikTok. Additionally, buz is thrilled to announce that brand ambassador Ain Edruce's highly anticipated television commercial (TVC) will light up the heart of Kuala Lumpur's Golden Triangle WOLO Bukit Bintang building's LED screen starting from November 16th for a one-month period, bringing Ain's powerful message of authentic voice communication to one of the most iconic, bustling areas in Malaysia. This prominent placement underscores buz's commitment to redefining instant messaging and creating deeper, more meaningful connections through the new branding and campaign.

Embracing the key values of convenience, love, fun, the TVC campaign portrays families and loved ones experiencing the joy, excitement, and warmth of authentic voice interaction. From a mother working late who is filled with emotion when she hears her baby say "mama," to an office worker finding comfort in her partner's off-key serenade as she walks down a dimly lit street alone, the campaign highlights buz's ability to strengthen connections anywhere.

Connecting Hearts Through the Power of Voice

Unlike traditional text-based messaging, which can often lack tone and emotion, voice messaging brings conversations to life, capturing nuances that written words alone cannot convey.

As audiences seek more personalised and engaging communication methods, voice messaging is fast becoming the preferred way to connect—allowing users to convey warmth, sincerity, and personality. buz aims to redefine instant messaging across Southeast Asia, showcasing how voice notes and messages provide a richer, more human way to connect with friends, family, and community.

Brand Identity Reflects Core Values

Buz's brand identity is built around a minimalist, user-friendly approach, reflected in its all-lowercase logo with a rounded font, designed by renowned Japanese designer Mizuno Manabu. The tagline "voice connects" encapsulates the app's core offering in a simple and direct manner, underscoring the power of voice in building heartfelt connections. This straightforward approach extends to buz's intuitive platform, facilitating seamless user engagement through its suite of voice-powered features.

A Simple Push-to-Talk Experience

Buz's core belief in the power of voice communication lies at the heart of its design. Its signature feature is a prominent, bright green, push-to-talk button on the home page, inviting users to embrace a more natural way of interacting with loved ones. This deliberate design choice fosters deeper relationships by prioritising genuine interaction. Voice becomes the primary mode of communication, allowing for authentic conversations rich in tone, inflection, and emotion.

With a simple interface, free from text fields and intricate menus, buz eliminates digital distractions for users to focus solely on the present moment and the person they are speaking with. The push-to-talk button encourages spontaneity, inviting users to reach out in the moment, without the pressure of crafting the perfect message.

Designed to be accessible to everyone, buz breaks down communication barriers regardless of age, literacy, or language, such as seniors who may find typing challenging and prefer verbal interaction, can easily connect with loved ones using their voices, and individuals with neurodiversity who can express themselves more freely through voice, fostering a sense of inclusion and belonging. This accessibility extends to all ages, allowing anyone, regardless of their technical expertise, to experience the power and convenience of voice communication.

For an even more seamless experience, users can auto-play and overlay the buz app on the locked screen, enabling instant listening and conversation without unlocking the phone in situations like driving.

Voice Powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Buz leverages its proprietary AI developed in partnership with OpenAI, for richer, more accessible conversations than ever before. Features like instant voice-to-text transcription allow users to be on mute, avoiding audio distractions in private settings like workplaces, while still being able to read the content of any voice messages they receive to remain connected. Buz can also seamlessly translate voice messages across languages,with its fast and accurate voice translations, facilitating smooth and natural conversations across diverse languages, making buz a truly international communication tool.

"In today's world, people are seeking genuine connections," said James Lin, CEO of Vocalbeats. "buz was designed to prioritise the power of voice, offering a simple and intuitive interface. We believe that using our voices is the most natural way to express ourselves, and buz creates an environment for seamless, real-time conversations. Our AI-powered features make voice communication even easier, highlighting the ease and joy of real-time connection."

Buz integrates cutting-edge Automatic Speech Recognition (ASR) technology to enhance user experience. This advanced feature accurately transcribes spoken words into text, enabling seamless communication and accessibility. Whether for creating content, managing tasks, or connecting with others, ASR ensures efficiency and convenience, making voice truly connect.

Engaging Features Enhance the Experience

Buz empowers users to express themselves in more ways. Users can share videos, images, links, and location through instant chat. For added fun, voice filters like Sweet, Baby, Deep, Power, and Vibrato add a playful dimension to conversations. Voicemojis provide interactive engagement, while group chat rooms enable real-time connection with friends and family.

By prioritising authentic interactions and self-expression, buz continues to evolve, revolutionising the way we utilise voice communication. The platform's accessible and enjoyable features encourage genuine connections and empower users to express themselves freely. This commitment to enriching user experiences promises to reshape the way we connect, fostering authentic relationships and creating a vibrant new paradigm for communication.

About buz

Buz is a leading audio-based social app developed by Singapore-based Vocalbeats, with a vision to create the world's largest audio platform connecting users through voice. With over 20 million downloads globally, buz has established itself as a market leader in instant voice messaging across Southeast Asia, the US, UK, and Europe, and continues to expand its reach worldwide. Buz's commitment to delivering immersive audio experiences is further underscored by its new Research and Development and operations centre in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, and Singapore. This strategic expansion highlights buz's dedication to connecting people across the globe and driving the growth of voice-based solutions. Buz is available on both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store . For more information about buz: www.buz.ai.

