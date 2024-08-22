BUZZEBEES Teams Up with Agoda to Introduce "Pay with Points" for Accommodation Bookings

Experience a seamless way to redeem points with a superior booking experience

SINGAPORE, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BUZZEBEES has partnered with digital travel platform Agoda, through its strategic arm Rocket Travel by Agoda, to launch its 'Pay with Points' feature for travel accommodation bookings on Agoda. Users who have accumulated points from BUZZEBEES' first five partners, namely The Mall Group, Don Muang Tollway, Nestle Waters Online, Mead Johnson and Syngenta, will be able to redeem accommodation bookings, partially or fully, via Agoda's 4.5 million properties worldwide.

From left to right - Ms. Ly Phan - Senior Area Manager - Strategic Partnerships at Rocket Travel by Agoda, Mr. Noppon Pookee - Vice President - Business Development and Sustainability Strategy at Don Muang Tollway, Mr. Natee Srirussamee – SVP -Digital Retail & Strategic Alliance - Group Marketing at The Mall Group, Mr. Warote Nguitragool - Chief Commercial Officer at BUZZEBEES, Mr. Damien Pfirsch - Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda, Mr. Dagan Alony - Strategic Partnerships Director at Rocket Travel by Agoda, Ms. Kanokphorn Chamlong - Brand Manager – CRM/Digital at Mead Johnson and Ms. Wadkian Paptiti - Brand Manager at Nestle Waters Online

"As Thailand's top comprehensive CRM & digital engagement platform, we understand that loyalty programs have become essential for businesses to attract, retain, and build strong customer relationships in Thailand," said Mr. Warote Nguitragool, Chief Commercial Officer of BUZZEBEES. "We are excited that this new partnership with Rocket Travel by Agoda will go the extra mile and allow our partners' most loyal customers to see the world for less."

This partnership combines the appeal of loyalty programs for consumers and special deals. According to Market Splash, 75% of consumers prefer brands that offer loyalty programs. Customers participating in a brand's loyalty points program tend to spend 12-18% more per year. By leveraging Rocket Travel by Agoda to integrate Agoda's extensive accommodation options with BUZZEBEES' loyalty platform, BUZZEBEES aims to provide consumers with a superior booking experience and a large selection of accommodation choices.

"At Agoda, we are passionate about providing customers the best possible deals and determined to offer them the choice to use any payment method they prefer: credit cards, QR codes, wallets or points from their favorite loyalty programs for discounts," said Mr. Damien Pfirsch, Chief Commercial Officer at Agoda., We are delighted that this new partnership with BUZZEBEES allows us to offer more options to customers in Thailand, leveraging our respective technologies to enable a seamless redemption experience."

To enjoy this new feature, users simply need to click the 'Pay with Points' banner on their respective partner applications or on the partner LINE profile. The user will then be redirected to a co-branded page powered by Agoda with a discount auto applied on checkout. To make this experience even more seamless, BUZZEBEES has enhanced its backend system integration between its partners and Agoda. This is part of existing plans by BUZZEBEES to further develop seamless connectivity and make it easier for users to enjoy discounts with multiple partners.

No. Partner Platform 1 The Mall Group Application: M Card 2 Mead Johnson Application: A+ Genius Baby 3 Syngenta Line official: @syngentarewards 4 Don Muang Tollway Line official: @donmuangtollway 5 Nestle Waters Online Line official: @nestlewatersonline

About Rocket Travel by Agoda

Rocket Travel by Agoda is the strategic partnerships arm of Agoda, part of Booking Holdings (NASDAQ: BKNG). Rocket Travel by Agoda partners with global brands to bring their customers rewarding and engaging travel experiences that deliver value, maximize rewards, and build customer loyalty for partners' brands. Learn more at rockettravel.com.

About Agoda

Agoda, a digital travel platform, helps anyone see the world for less with its great value deals on a global network of 4.5M hotels and holiday properties worldwide, plus flights, activities, and more. Agoda.com and the Agoda mobile app are available in 39 languages and supported by 24/7 customer support.

Headquartered in Singapore, Agoda is part of Booking Holdings (Nasdaq: BKNG) and employs more than 6,900 staff in 25 markets, dedicated to leveraging best-in-class technology to make travel even easier.

About Buzzebees

BUZZEBEES was established in 2012, is a preeminent technology enterprise based in Thailand. As a leader in the field of Customer Relationship Management (CRM) and Digital Engagement Platforms, our company has carved a niche in delivering top-tier services across various key business domains. Providing comprehensive services across 5 main business areas:

CRM Loyalty & Marketing Platform Rewards & Privileges Management E-Commerce Enabler Service Retail & Restaurant Solutions Affiliate Marketing & Influencer Solutions

BUZZEBEES' services are not limited to just connecting consumers with brands; they also facilitate partnerships between various brands to foster mutual business growth. This is achieved through the BUZZEBEES Ecosystem, which currently serves over 1,200 corporate clients and has more than 160 million user accounts.

