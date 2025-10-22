By the Yangtze River, the World Celebrates as One -- "2025 Joyful Wuhu • Chery Family Carnival" Builds a Global Home United by Love

WUHU, China, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- As the soft glow of Wuhu's traditional fish lanterns met the Afro rhythms of Africa, and the fiery steps of Flamenco danced in harmony with the elegance of Chinese porcelain, the 2025 Joyful Wuhu • Chery Family Carnival came to life on October 21 at the Chery International Campus.

As the grand finale of the 2025 Chery International User Summit, the carnival was not just a celebration but a heartfelt reunion of Chery's global family. Nearly 3,000 users, media, dealers, and employees from around the world gathered to share warmth, laughter, and love — writing a new chapter in the story of "One Chery Family, One World."

Love as a Bridge: A Symphony of Cultural Harmony

As night fell, the carnival opened with the performance Sailing Dreams. Representatives from 18 countries and regions entered the stage waving their national flags, as a backdrop of achievements echoed through the venue —"European market sales reached 145,000 units in January–September, doubling year-on-year," "OMODA & JAECOO ranked in Malaysia's Top 5 new car sales," "Chery's Spain R&D Center inaugurated, EBRO project launched successfully." Cheers erupted wave after wave, showcasing the growing unity of Chery's global family. In that moment, people of different colors and languages were connected by one shared dream — the philosophy of "In somewhere, For somewhere, Be somewhere" transcended into a universal harmony sung across continents.

The carnival featured performances by delegates from 18 countries across five continents, introducing a creative "Country Challenge" segment. Audience cheers were measured in real time to determine the winners—turning every applause into a universal vote for cultural connection.

Amid thunderous cheers, artists, users, and employees from around the world took the stage: Indonesian pop star Sheryl performed BEBAS with deep emotion; South African "Queen of Soul" Holly brought the crowd to life; Thailand's ALALA delivered a dazzling pop-dance number; and Malaysian singer Lee Pei Ling captivated the audience with Believer and Bloom Freely, transcending language barriers through music.

Cars, Culture, and Connection — Building a Global "Moments"

At the carnival, Chery's full brand lineup — CHERY, EXEED, OMODA & JAECOO, iCAUR, LEPAS, and LUXEED— became one of the biggest attractions. Under dazzling lights and pulsating music, each model turned into a resonant soundbox, with its in-car audio pulsing to the beat and its intelligent cockpit reflecting live performances.

Guests from across the world joined in the fun: a Brazilian user posed with an OMODA and gave a thumbs-up; visitors from the Middle East took turns in the iCAUR driver's seat to share the excitement live online; a German gentleman fondly recounted his ten-year bond with Chery; and a South African guest said, "I love this night! Everything on and off stage is so cool and full of energy. Sharing this joy with my global Chery family feels amazing!"

From mango prawn towers and black pepper beef tartare to Beijing roast duck and handmade skewers, the carnival's food area blended global and local cuisines, creating a delicious bridge for cultural exchange. Guests mingled beside LUXEED and raised glasses at the LEPAS display — as food met technology and art met innovation, Chery's craftsmanship, global vision, and cultural inclusiveness took root in every heart.

Love Continues — Painting a Better Tomorrow Together

With civilization as the melody and music as the bridge, the carnival marked the grand finale of the 2025 Chery International User Summit. As global guests prepared to return home, Chery showcased the warmth of Eastern hospitality — conveying Wuhu's openness and inclusivity while extending a heartfelt invitation to all members of the global Chery family.

Looking at Chery's global journey, it's not just about surpassing 5.43 million overseas users, but about building emotional bonds that span the globe. From partnering with UNICEF to promote global education equality, to working with the IUCN to protect our shared planet, Chery continues to embody the spirit of universal love and global unity.

As Chery's wheels roll across the world, they leave imprints of technology, sow seeds of trust, and nurture a shared emotional community beyond borders. On this golden autumn night, as fireworks lit up the Wuhu sky, guests from nearly 100 countries and regions carried home more than memories of a carnival — they carried with them a sense of belonging to the ever-growing Chery global family.

