Bybit Advances MENA's AI Trading Ecosystem with Launch of Dedicated AI Subaccounts

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Middle East rapidly consolidates its position as a global hub for technological innovation, Bybit has recently introduced its revolutionary AI Subaccount. Designed to provide a highly secure, isolated environment for AI-powered trading, the new feature bridges the gap between institutional-grade artificial intelligence safeguards and everyday digital asset management, directly supporting the region's ambitious AI and Web3 initiatives.

With frameworks like the UAE's National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence and Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 driving rapid technological adoption, traders and developers in the MENA region are increasingly seeking sophisticated tools to navigate the crypto markets. However, the integration of AI agents into live trading environments has historically presented security challenges, including the risk of unintended fund access or runaway strategy execution.

Bybit's AI Subaccount directly addresses these concerns, setting a new standard for operational transparency and risk control in agentic trading.

"The MENA region is not just participating in the AI revolution; it is actively shaping it," said Derek Dai, Regional Head of MENA at Bybit. "We are seeing an unprecedented appetite from local developers, institutional partners, and sophisticated retail traders for tools that allow them to deploy automated strategies safely. The AI Subaccount provides exactly that—a secure sandbox that empowers our users to innovate fearlessly, knowing their core assets remain strictly protected."

Empowering Innovation Through Uncompromising Security

The AI Subaccount functions as a dedicated, segregated trading environment purpose-built for AI agent operations. It delivers a clear security boundary between user-managed portfolios and automated execution, enabling traders to harness the power of algorithmic strategies without exposing their Main Account funds.

Key features tailored for the advanced MENA market include:

Isolated Execution & Fund Containment: All AI-driven activities are strictly confined to the AI Subaccount. There is zero access to the Main Account or other subaccounts, ensuring total asset protection.

All AI-driven activities are strictly confined to the AI Subaccount. There is zero access to the Main Account or other subaccounts, ensuring total asset protection. Advanced User-Defined Risk Controls: Traders can confidently deploy their bots by configuring strict parameters, including leverage limits, maximum asset allocation, and withdrawal restrictions.

Traders can confidently deploy their bots by configuring strict parameters, including leverage limits, maximum asset allocation, and withdrawal restrictions. API-Only Access: To mitigate the risk of unauthorized manual interference, AI Subaccounts operate exclusively via an API-only access layer.

To mitigate the risk of unauthorized manual interference, AI Subaccounts operate exclusively via an API-only access layer. Real-Time Oversight: Users maintain complete control through read-only monitoring capabilities, allowing them to track their AI agents' performance in real-time without the need for manual intervention.

By introducing the AI Subaccount, Bybit is providing the essential infrastructure needed to safely scale automated trading. This launch reaffirms the platform's commitment to delivering localized, highly secure, and forward-thinking solutions that empower the MENA region's growing community of crypto innovators.

Users can begin deploying and testing their automated trading agents securely by creating an AI Subaccount today. For a comprehensive overview and setup instructions, visit the Bybit Help Center.

Disclaimer:

This event is available only to users registered under the CMA license who joined Bybit on or after January 19, 2026. Participation is subject to eligibility requirements. This event is not available to residents of Dubai.

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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