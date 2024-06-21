DUBAI, UAE, June 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is thrilled to reveal its upcoming restock of the Bitcoin (BTC) Wealth Management Fund Pool , following the immense popularity and success of the initial rounds.

Sold Out in Record Time

Bybit Announces Highly Anticipated Restock of BTC Wealth Management Fund Pool

During the soft launch on June 3, Bybit allocated a total of 100 BTC to the Wealth Management Fund Pool, which astonishingly sold out within a mere 7 hours.

Catering to High Net Worth Individuals (HNWIs), VIP customers, and asset managers, the first restock of 50 BTC went live on June 5, quickly oversubscribed within a remarkable 5 hours, highlighting the continued demand and enthusiasm from our valued users.

Restock for VIPs and Regular Users

The second round of restock will be available to both VIP customers and regular users, offering the most compelling rates in the industry.

It is scheduled to take place on June 21, 10 AM UTC. Bybit is excited to offer users another opportunity to participate in this investment opportunity, and understands the importance of catering to a diverse range of investors and are committed to providing equal opportunities for all.

Bybit's Wealth Management service empowers users to efficiently manage, plan, and invest their digital assets. It offers a range of professional investment strategies and diverse portfolios to help users achieve their investment goals effectively and confidently.

For more information about Bybit Wealth Management, visit this page .

