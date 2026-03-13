DUBAI, UAE, March 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, convened regulators, global payment networks, banking leaders, and digital asset innovators in Tbilisi for a high-level forum exploring the future of crypto-powered payments. The event gathered stakeholders from across the financial ecosystem to discuss how digital assets can integrate with traditional payment infrastructure, expand real-world utility, and support the continued development of Georgia's digital economy.

Bybit Brings Regulators and Global Payment Leaders Together in Georgia to Explore the Future of Crypto Payments Bybit Brings Regulators and Global Payment Leaders Together in Georgia to Explore the Future of Crypto Payments

The forum also marked the introduction of the Bybit Card in Georgia, a step toward enabling everyday crypto payments. The card allows users to spend digital assets for daily purchases and is compatible with Apple Pay in Georgia, enabling secure contactless payments directly from users' digital wallets.

Bybit's expansion into the payments space follows the company securing a Payment Service Provider (PSP) license in Georgia in Q4 2025. The license allows Bybit to issue Bybit cards in Georgia, strengthening local fiat payment rails and enabling closer integration between digital asset services and the country's financial infrastructure.

Government representatives expressed appreciation for the launch of the Bybit Card in Georgia, recognizing it as an important step toward expanding real-world digital asset payments. With strong support from the government and regulators, the Bybit Card has already gained growing adoption locally. Bybit plans to further expand card issuance in Georgia and across neighboring markets, with the country serving as a regional hub for crypto-powered payment innovation.

The event featured keynote remarks from representatives of the Ministry of Economy and Sustainable Development of Georgia and the National Bank of Georgia, highlighting Georgia's commitment to responsible financial innovation and modern payment infrastructure.

A central highlight of the program was a panel discussion titled "The Future of Payments," which explored how collaboration between regulators, global payment networks, banks, and blockchain companies can accelerate the adoption of real-world crypto payments.

Panel participants included Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit; Shota Lomtadze, Director of Bybit Georgia; Natia Turnava, Governor of the National Bank of Georgia; David Zgudadze, Vice President for Georgia and Armenia at Mastercard; Salim Dhanani, Co-Founder and CEO of Pave Bank; Marco Dal Lago, VP of Global Expansion and Strategic Partnerships at Tether; and Tekla Iashagashvili, Regional Manager of Bybit Georgia.

Bybit executives highlighted the company's long-term commitment to building payment infrastructure and supporting the local digital asset ecosystem.

"Georgia has emerged as one of the most promising environments for digital financial innovation," said Shota Lomtadze, Director of Bybit Georgia. "With the launch of the Bybit Card and the foundation provided by our PSP license, we are strengthening the infrastructure that allows digital assets to move seamlessly between trading platforms and everyday payments. Together with regulators, global partners, and local financial institutions, we aim to support Georgia's ambition to become a regional leader in next-generation financial services."

"Bybit is here to stay," said Ben Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Bybit. "We are committed to being the most reliable partner for the National Bank of Georgia and the most valuable ally for Georgia's business community. We will continue to invest, hire, and bring our global capabilities to this local market. Together, let's show the world what happens when a brave nation and a global platform build the future of finance together."

Bybit currently offers users in Georgia access to a comprehensive digital asset platform, including over 600 spot trading pairs, one-click buy functionality, OTC services, and institutional-grade security infrastructure.

The event concluded with networking sessions among policymakers, financial institutions, fintech leaders, and blockchain innovators, reinforcing Georgia's growing role as a hub for digital asset innovation and the future of global payments.

#Bybit / #CryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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