Bybit Crypto Livestream to Reveal What's Hot and What's Not Around the World

DUBAI, UAE, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, invites crypto enthusiasts to a special livestream, " Crypto Games 2024: What's Hot, What's Not in Crypto. " The livestream, set to air on July 23 at 8am UTC, 4pm SGT, and 12pm Dubai Time, will explore the sizzling trends in crypto this summer.

Bybit Crypto Livestream to Reveal Whats Hot and What’s Not Around the World

Hosted by Ejiro Oviri, Bybit's Brand Lead, and featuring industry experts such as Stella Yuan, Campaign Specialist; Dirk Pennings, Web3 Evangelist; and Nathan Thompson, Lead Tech Writer, the event will be a comprehensive dive into the successes and failures shaping the crypto landscape. Viewers can tune in on the Bybit livestream page to gain insights from some of the leading minds in the crypto space.

Bybit will host giveaways and quizzes throughout the livestream, offering participants the chance to win crypto rewards. It's all part of a larger summer theme for Bybit: the Crypto Games 2024, a series of unique trading competitions and athletics-inspired events with a prize pool worth over 3,000,000 USDT.

In addition to discussing emerging trends, the panel will analyze failed trends, providing valuable lessons for the crypto community. They will explore what went wrong and what can be learned. They will also spotlight countries leading the charge in the crypto space and discuss the challenges and support systems in these regions, and discover which countries are best positioned to excel in the Web3 landscape.

"We are witnessing an incredible evolution in the crypto industry," said Joan Han, sales and marketing director at Bybit. "This event is an opportunity for investors to understand these changes and position themselves for success in the dynamic world of crypto."

Join Bybit's "Crypto Games 2024: What's Hot, What's Not in Crypto" on July 23 to stay ahead of the ever-evolving cryptocurrency world. Take this chance to gain exclusive insights and connect with fellow crypto enthusiasts.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 37 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press .

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit