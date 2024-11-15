DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, opens up the November arena for the Bybit Crypto Titans trading competition. Available for users in select regions, a prize pool of 55,000 USDT will be available for a limited time only.

From now to Nov. 30, eligible traders can level up their trading strategies and amplify their winning chances by inviting friends to share two prize pools in two simple steps: register for the event at the Grand Arena , and invite friends and trade.

Bybit Crypto Titans: November Arena Boasts 55,000 USDT in Rewards

Battlefields: Once in the Arena, users can pick their battlefields. Up to 30,000 USDT are up for grabs in the Team Battlefield ranked by total trading volume, while another 15,000 USDT is reserved for traders in the Solo Battlefield competing by PnL(%).

More perks: Additionally, top traders and leaders will receive extra perks. Participants will receive a bonus 5 USDT for every new qualified referee, and the first 50 Team Leaders whose team exceeds a threshold amount in trading volume will be entitled to a 100 USDT bonus.

"As trading volumes overall are climbing, we are seeing so many talented traders in our community with a knack for navigating fast-moving markets. This event gives some of them an incentive to share their passion with their friends, and there is room for rewards for the solo trading pros to shine as well," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director of Bybit.

Market sentiment and activities have been trending up in recent weeks globally, and the enthusiasm is shared among users in niche markets. While traders rush to capture opportunities in a heated market, the Crypto Titans competition encourages users to bring out the best trading game and hone their trading skills for healthier returns.

Find out more about Bybit's Crypto Titans: November Showdown , terms and conditions apply.

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit