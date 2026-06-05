Bybit Deepens Regulatory Engagement with Vietnam Following High-Level Meeting with Deputy Prime Minister

DUBAI, UAE, June 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, reaffirmed its commitment to supporting Vietnam's responsible digital asset development following a high-level meeting between Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit, and Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi.

The meeting marks the second official engagement between Bybit and Vietnamese authorities within the past year, reflecting continued dialogue as Vietnam advances its regulatory framework for digital assets and virtual asset markets.

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit met Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng at the Government Headquarters in Hanoi, Vietnam on June 4, 2026. (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

The discussions followed the Government's issuance of Resolution No. 05/2025/NQ-CP, which established a pilot framework for the country's crypto-asset market. During the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng emphasized Vietnam's balanced regulatory approach toward digital assets — recognizing the sector's innovation and economic potential while underscoring the importance of investor protection, anti-money laundering safeguards, anti-fraud measures, and transparent market supervision aligned with international standards.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that Vietnam is actively seeking cooperation with reputable international industry participants to support the development of legal frameworks, supervisory systems, transaction monitoring capabilities, technology infrastructure, and talent training necessary for the safe implementation of the pilot program.

Vietnam also reiterated that participation in the pilot market will be subject to stringent requirements covering capital adequacy, operational track record, technological capability, cybersecurity standards, and international compliance experience.

Ben Zhou welcomed Vietnam's progress in establishing a structured legal framework for digital assets and reaffirmed Bybit's long-term commitment to regulatory collaboration and responsible market development.

"Vietnam is taking a forward-looking and measured approach toward digital asset innovation by prioritizing transparency, investor protection, and regulatory readiness from the beginning," said Ben. "At Bybit, we believe the future of the digital asset industry depends on close collaboration with regulators and institutions. We are honored to continue supporting Vietnam through international best-practice sharing, institutional capacity building, compliance expertise, and talent development as the country builds a secure and globally competitive digital asset ecosystem."

Bybit also reiterated its readiness to collaborate with Vietnamese stakeholders and local partners in areas including market surveillance, operational governance, risk management frameworks, and workforce training.

Deputy Prime Minister Nguyễn Văn Thắng expressed his expectation that Bybit could become a trusted partner to Vietnamese regulatory agencies during the pilot phase, contributing to the development of a healthy, transparent, and efficient crypto-asset market that balances the interests of the State, investors, and the broader public.

The meeting reflects Vietnam's accelerating efforts to establish a controlled and internationally aligned regulatory framework for digital assets as the country positions itself as one of Southeast Asia's emerging digital innovation hubs.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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