DUBAI, UAE, April 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has introduced NVDAX (tokenized NVIDIA equity by xStocks) as a new reward option in its welcome program, effective March 25. New users stand to win 100 USDT in welcome gifts by joining Bybit, and now they can earn $20 worth of NVDAX simply by completing welcome tasks to gain exposure to the infrastructure powering the AI boom.

Bybit Gives Away NVIDIA Tokenized Equity, Welcoming New Users (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

NVIDIA has become synonymous with AI infrastructure. From ChatGPT and Claude to enterprise AI deployments, the global AI adoption acceleration has been largely powered by NVIDIA's GPUs.

NVDAx is a tracker certificate issued as Solana SPL and ERC-20 tokens, and each NVDAX token is backed 1:1 by real NVIDIA shares held with a regulated custodian. Unlike mainstream traditional equity markets, xStocks trade 24/7 outside US market hours, enable fractional ownership, and settle instantly on-chain.

The new Bybit welcome offer is perfect for traders looking to tap into the tech sector and own a piece of the AI narratives.

How It Works

Signing up to Bybit and completing their welcome verification Claiming their NVDAX airdrop by depositing $100 and trading $10 on Bybit Receive $20 USDT equivalent in NVDAX instantly in their Bybit account

Each day, Bybit gives away hundreds of thousands in USDT in welcome rewards and offers multiple airdrop options to new users, including NVDAX, MNT, and USDT.

Terms and conditions apply. To find out more, users may visit the Bybit Rewards Hub for the latest offers.

xStocks has been made available to eligible Bybit users since June 2025. To learn more, users may visit: Trade xStocks on Bybit

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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