Bybit Institutional to Host Gala in Abu Dhabi, Marking "The New Era of Institutional Digital Finance"

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, will host the Bybit Institutional Gala on December 5, 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The exclusive, invite-only event will convene global regulators, sovereign financial leaders, and top-tier TradFi institutions to define the next chapter of the digital asset economy.

Taking place at a defining moment for the industry, the gala acts as both a celebration and a strategic milestone following Bybit's achievement as the first major exchange to secure the full Virtual Asset Platform Operator License (VAPO) from the UAE Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). The evening will serve as a platform for unveiling Bybit's institutional roadmap and its ambition to reach 100 million users by 2026, driven by a framework of security, compliance, and market integrity.

"Institutions aren't preparing for the digital asset era—they're entering it now," said Yoyee Yang, Head of Business to Business at Bybit. "Institutions, regulators, and crypto-native infrastructure are now seated at the same table. The UAE is demonstrating how a compliant digital asset economy can be both innovative and secure—and Bybit is proud to be one of the bridges making that possible."

A Clear Direction for the Institutional Future

Ben Zhou, Co-founder and CEO of Bybit will open the evening with a forward-looking view of how the exchange is strengthening its institutional architecture. His remarks will highlight Bybit's progress in building a fully compliant operating stack, its expanding global licensing footprint, and its roadmap toward deeper collaboration with banks, asset managers, and regulators.

Regulatory Vision: The UAE's Blueprint for Digital Finance

With participation from Bybit's Chief Legal & Compliance Officer, Robert Macdonald, the discussion will offer insights into how regulatory clarity, licensing standards, and government–industry collaboration are laying the groundwork for the UAE to become a leading international hub for regulated digital finance.

The Bybit Institutional Gala will offer a first look at the regulatory, technological, and market forces defining the next era of institutional digital finance—anchored by compliance, collaboration, and global scale.

