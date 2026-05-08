DUBAI, UAE, May 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has expanded perpetual contracts offerings to include seven new TradFi assets this week, allowing traders to build portfolios encompassing leading names in AI-infrastructure and digital assets, as well as ETF covering Asian markets.

Bybit Introduces 24/7 TradFi Perpetual Contracts Trading for Dozens of US Stocks and Global ETFs (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

Since its launch in April 2026, new tickers are added each week for USDT-quoted perpetual contracts with up to 10x leverage. Expanding support for TradFi assets, the latest additions bring the total number of perpetual contracts available on to 20 US stocks, 3 commodities (gold, silver, and crude oil) and 3 global ETFs, extending nonstop trading access to a comprehensive selection of traditional financial products including major equities and ETF perpetuals.

New Bybit TradFi Perpetual Contracts Listings, 6 - 7 May, 2026

Bybit users, with just one account, can now trade perpetual contracts across sectors with leverage: semiconductors (TSM, NVDA, and MU), technology (TSLA, SNDK, META, GOOGL, MSFT, ORCL, AAPL, and INTC), digital assets (MSTR, COIN, and CRCL), finance (HOOD), and more supported assets.

Bybit: The Ever-Evolving Trading Power House

Bybit's TradFi perpetual contracts are USDT-denominated and USDT-settled derivatives that track the prices of traditional financial assets. The product provides traders with broader access to global markets, and enables them to respond immediately to drastic shifts in markets, even when underlying traditional markets are closed.

The expansion comes at a time of sustained interest in technology and semiconductor-adjacent equities and diversified ETF exposure. NVDA and ORCL remain central to discussions of AI infrastructure and enterprise cloud adoption, while the inclusion of international and broad-market ETF perpetuals, such as South Korea-focused (EWY), Japan-focused (EWJ) and tech-heavy (QQQ) offerings, enables traders to build multi-asset portfolios and execute sophisticated hedging strategies.

With weekly new listings, Bybit perpetual contracts for TradFi assets unlock 24/7 access to popular equities and ETFs in global markets. Complementing Bybit's digital asset offerings, Bybit continues to strengthen its TradFi capabilities across its product suite from Bybit TradFi, tokenized equities, RWA-backed Earn products, to the latest TradFi asset perpetual contracts.

Terms and conditions apply. Users may be subject to restrictions or eligibility requirements. To find out more about trading TradFi perpetual contracts, users may visit: Bybit - Introduction to TradFi Perpetual Contracts

Bybit TradFi is powered by Infra Capital (Mauritius FSC licensed). The service is now available to eligible users through the official Bybit app and website. Bybit TradFi is not available to residents of the European Economic Area, among other restrictions. For details of regional limitations, terms and conditions, and user eligibility, users may visit Bybit TradFi. Trading comes with risk.

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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