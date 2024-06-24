Bybit Introduces Futures Combo: Revolutionizing Portfolio Management

DUBAI, UAE, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is proud to announce the launch of its groundbreaking Futures Combo, a cutting-edge solution designed to revolutionize portfolio management. This product, the first of its kind, offers traders new tools to maintain a futures portfolio with fixed proportions, regardless of market fluctuations.

Futures Combo provides a comprehensive suite of features, including auto rebalancing, which ensures that each asset in the portfolio maintains its initial weight, effectively mitigating risks associated with market volatility. With Futures Combo, traders can rest assured that their portfolio is optimized, even in volatile conditions.

Auto-rebalancing can be triggered based on user preferences, set intervals or deviations from predefined thresholds. This flexibility empowers traders to customize their trading strategies according to their risk appetite and market outlook. Furthermore, the product beats existing rebalancing solutions, such as the spot rebalancing bot, which lacks the capability for short selling and leverage adjustments.

Futures Combo is applicable across a range of trading scenarios:

Index Trading: Maintain a fixed-proportion asset portfolio to replicate market index performance.

Relative Value: Capitalize on market disparities by longing one market sector and shorting another, regardless of market direction.

Alpha Strategy: Mitigate market risk by longing an asset portfolio while shorting the benchmark asset, focusing on generating excess returns.

Equal Weighting: Allocate your investment evenly to each asset and keep rebalancing. Enhance returns by giving more exposure to undervalued assets.

"Bybit's Futures Combo gives traders an excellent new tool to manage their portfolios," said Hao Yang, head of financial products at Bybit. "As the first platform to innovate this solution, Bybit continues to lead the way in the crypto industry, democratizing access to products that previously were only available to a select few."

About Bybit

Bybit is a top-three cryptocurrency exchange by volume with 30 million users established in 2018. It offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support.

