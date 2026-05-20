Bybit Launches AI Sub-Account: Enabling Safer AI Agent Trading with Fund Isolation and Permission Controls

DUBAI, UAE, May 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has launched AI Sub-Accounts, upgrading its account architecture to better support AI adoption and give users better control over their AI agents. The dedicated account type is part of a security framework designed to protect trader assets when connecting AI agents to their Bybit trading accounts.

The new "AI Sub-Account" type is separate from regular, custodial, or Islamic sub-accounts that gives users precise and tailored control of their AI trading agents. Now live to all Bybit users, the feature directly addresses emerging risks associated with AI agent integration in live trading environments.

Remapping Risks in the AI Era

As AI agents gain prominence in automated trading, significant security concerns have emerged around unrestricted API access. Traders connecting AI agents to their accounts face substantial risks: compromised agents, code vulnerabilities, or rogue agents could cause unauthorized fund transfers or liquidations, potentially leading to irreversible damages. Bybit's AI Sub-Account draws a clear boundary between human and machine autonomy, confining all agent activities to isolated, controlled environments.

"We recognize that as agentic trading enters the mainstream, the security baseline has to evolve. No agent should have unchecked power over a trader's full portfolio. The new and refined setup prevents AI agents from controlling a trader's entire account or moving assets unpredictably," said Victor Wu, Bybit's Head of AI Agent Architecture. "Bybit's AI Sub-Account creates a security perimeter that protects assets while allowing traders to benefit from AI innovation."

Enhanced User Control for Better Protection

AI Sub-Account safeguards Bybit users accounts and funds with multiple layers of preventive measures, allowing parent account owners to gain granular control across asset caps, transfer limits, leverage limits, and any other authorized agent commands:

Ringfenced Account Environment: Authorized AI agents operate within a completely separate account type that is ringfenced from primary funds and other sub-accounts, preventing any excessive or unintended agent access to assets

Authorized AI agents operate within a completely separate account type that is ringfenced from primary funds and other sub-accounts, preventing any excessive or unintended agent access to assets Mandatory Fund Containment: All agent transactions, trades, and activities remain strictly confined to the designated sub-account, with zero cross-account movement capability

All agent transactions, trades, and activities remain strictly confined to the designated sub-account, with zero cross-account movement capability Trader-Controlled Restrictions: Account holders set specific boundaries including maximum asset holdings, disabled withdrawal functions, and leverage caps on a per-AI-account basis

Account holders set specific boundaries including maximum asset holdings, disabled withdrawal functions, and leverage caps on a per-AI-account basis Read-Only Parent Oversight: Full transparency into all agent activities and real-time monitoring of operations without requiring trader intervention

Full transparency into all agent activities and real-time monitoring of operations without requiring trader intervention API-Only Execution: No login access and in-app switching, preventing account hijacking or unauthorized manual access to AI-controlled funds

With AI Sub-Account, users can assign new AI agents or experimental strategies to operate in ringfenced sub-accounts before broader deployment, allowing safe validation and performance monitoring without risking primary account holdings

AI Sub-Account is now available to all Bybit users. Any trader connecting an AI agent to Bybit operates through an AI Sub-Account by default, ensuring baseline asset protection regardless of trader experience level or technical knowledge. To learn more, users may visit: Introduction to the AI Subaccount

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About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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