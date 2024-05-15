DUBAI, UAE, May 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by volume, is excited to announce the exclusive P2P trading offers for users in the South East Asian region. From now until May 27, 2024, 10 AM UTC, users can benefit from the Bybit P2P Coupon, a discount voucher designed for P2P transactions. This coupon offers a reduction in taker fees for purchases made with USDT and USDC.

New and existing users have the opportunity to unlock P2P coupons worth up to $20 by completing two simple tasks:

Bybit Launches Exclusive P2P Trading Offers for SEA Users

Task 1: Make your first deposit (for new users only)

New users are invited to complete their first-time deposit and reach a total deposit of $100 or more (in any asset) via Bybit P2P. This task must be completed within 7 days after registering on Bybit, and deposits can be made multiple times to reach the minimum amount.

The first 500 new users who successfully complete this task will receive a P2P coupon worth $10.

Task 2: Complete your first trade (new and existing users)

Participants, both new and existing users, are encouraged to execute their first trade in Spot or Derivatives on any trading pair before May 27. An accumulated minimum trading volume of $100 is required to fulfill this task. The first 500 users who successfully complete this task will receive a P2P coupon worth $10.

About Bybit

Bybit is one of the world's top three crypto exchanges by trading volume with 25 million users. Established in 2018, it offers a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

