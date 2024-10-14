DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, set out to revamp the rebate mechanisms in Bybit P2P with the new Super Deals. From now until Nov. 30, users have the opportunity to win up to 99 USDT in P2P Super Deal coupons with as little as a 10 USDT first-time deposit.

Bybit P2P Upgrades Super Deals With Up to 99 USDT in Rewards

This exclusive promotion is available to new users who have yet to make their first deposit on Bybit P2P. With a minimum deposit of 10 USDT in Bybit's P2P marketplace, users can qualify for a Lucky Draw Ticket or receive an instant P2P coupon. The Lucky Draw Ticket offers a chance to win up to 99 USDT in P2P coupons, while instant coupons are valued at 10 USDT. These Super Deal coupons can be applied to any of the 60 fiat currencies supported on the Bybit P2P platform.

"As more investors diversify into crypto assets, they're also seeking ways to make the best out of their holdings and generate new income streams," said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit. "Bybit P2P is perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand in the peer-to-peer market, offering user-friendly features and a large, active community. With the enhancements to Super Deals, we're making rewards more accessible to our users and helping them get more value from using our services."

Bybit P2P continues its tradition of rewarding users with exciting opportunities, making the platform an attractive option for both new and experienced traders. The latest Super Deals make it easier than ever for newcomers to get started, even with minimal capital, and take advantage of Bybit's zero-fee offer on P2P.

Bybit's P2P platform is loaded with rewards and benefits schemes and powered by Bybit's top-of-the-range infrastructure. P2P on Bybit is an easy peer-to-peer trading platform, facilitating the buying and selling of two users' holdings at an optimal, agreed-upon price between them.

Find out more about the event and eligibility at Bybit P2P .

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

For more details about Bybit, please visit Bybit Press

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

For more information, please visit: https://www.bybit.com

For updates, please follow: Bybit's Communities and Social Media

Discord | Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn | Reddit | Telegram | TikTok | X | Youtube

SOURCE Bybit