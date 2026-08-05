DUBAI, UAE, Aug. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, has announced the launch of HYPEUSDT Options, extending its derivatives offering to the native token of the Hyperliquid blockchain.

Listing Schedule:

Bybit to Launch HYPE-Margined Options, Expanding Derivatives Product Suite (PRNewsfoto/Bybit)

August 4, 2026 (8:00 AM UTC): HYPEUSDT Options contracts expiring on August 5 and August 7, 2026 listed

(8:00 AM UTC): HYPEUSDT Options contracts expiring on August 5 and August 7, 2026 listed August 6, 2026 (at 8:00 AM UTC): Contracts expiring on August 8, August 9, August 14, August 21, and August 28, and September 25, 2026 to be listed

From August 7 onward, new HYPEUSDT Options contracts will be generated on a regular, ongoing basis.

HYPE is the native token of Hyperliquid, a layer‑1 blockchain for on‑chain perpetual futures and spot trading, used for staking, governance, gas fees, and trading fee discounts. HYPE's market cap is currently past the $14 billion mark, ranking No.9 among cryptocurrencies by market cap as of August 5, 2026.

The addition of HYPE Options builds on Bybit's broader push to expand derivatives coverage of high-growth, high-potential digital assets, giving traders a wider set of instruments to manage exposure and express views across market cycles.

Trading carries risks. Terms and conditions apply. For further details on contract specifications, margin requirements and trading rules, users may visit: Bybit - Introducing HYPE Options

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