Bybit Welcomes Traders in South Asia with Rewards Including Trending Tokens and More

DUBAI, UAE, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit , the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, introduced new incentives for users in South Asia to onboard the crypto express. From now to Dec. 24, 2024, users and new joiners who successfully complete Bybit's Identity Verification Level 1 in selected regions are invited to enter the Welcome Fortune Raffle for a chance to get hold of top-of-the-range electronic gadgets and the hottest tokens in the market.

The raffle offers colorful rewards including iPhone 16 (valued at 1,200 USDT), AirPod 4 (valued at 200 USDT), Ledger Nano X (valued at 150 USDT), and the most sought after tokens including ETH, TON, DOT, SUI, WIF, XRP, PEPE, and more.

Users may simply fulfill the registration and verification requirements, register for the event on the official website, and commence their derivatives trading journey with an opportunity to win prizes. Each users will receive lucky draw tickets for the following deposit and trade tasks during the campaign period:

Deposit $20 more more and trade $200 or more on derivatives; or deposit $50 and trade $500 or more on derivatives to redeem one (1) lucky draw ticket.

more more and trade or more on derivatives; or deposit and trade or more on derivatives to redeem one (1) lucky draw ticket. Deposit $100 or more and trade $1,000 or more on derivatives; or deposit $150 and trade $2000 or more on derivatives to redeem two (2) lucky draw tickets.

Eligible deposits include crypto deposit, fiat deposit, One-Click Buy and P2P on the Bybit platform.

"South Asia is home to some of the fastest growing markets in digital assets, thanks to a young and tech-savvy user base. We see enormous potential in the future of crypto adoption and blockchain technology in the region. We are confident more users will see the benefits of Bybit's comprehensive and intuitive platform, and Bybit is pleased to offer a rewarding start of their crypto journey, " said Joan Han, Sales and Marketing Director at Bybit.

Read more about how to sign up, deposit and trade for a chance to unlock rewards: Welcome Fortune Raffle .

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving over 50 million users. Established in 2018, Bybit provides a professional platform where crypto investors and traders can find an ultra-fast matching engine, 24/7 customer service, and multilingual community support. Bybit is a proud partner of Formula One's reigning Constructors' and Drivers' champions: the Oracle Red Bull Racing team.

