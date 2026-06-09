Byreal Launches Byreal Predict: An Onchain Prediction Market

DUBAI, UAE, June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Byreal, a decentralized exchange (DEX) incubated by Bybit and built for the Solana ecosystem, today announced the launch of Byreal Predict, an onchain prediction market that allows users to trade the outcomes of real-world sports events. Byreal Predict launches on June 9, 2026, ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, and is available through the Byreal web and mobile platform.

Byreal Predict is built on top of Polymarket's liquidity infrastructure - the world's largest decentralized prediction market - giving users access to institutional-grade odds and deep onchain liquidity without leaving the Byreal ecosystem. Users can trade Yes or No positions on sports outcomes, with each position priced between $0 and $1. A correct position settles at $1 at resolution.

Getting started requires no additional account creation and no KYC. Users sign in with an email address, Google account, or Telegram handle, and a non-custodial wallet is created automatically via Privy. Gas fees are fully sponsored, meaning users can place their first trade at zero cost from a standing start.

"Prediction markets have always rewarded people who follow sports closely and form better opinions than the crowd," said Emily Bao, Founder of Byreal. "Byreal Predict removes every barrier between that edge and an onchain position."

Sports Coverage at Launch

Byreal Predict launches with markets across three major sports:

Football: All matches from the 2026 FIFA World Cup — 104 games across 48 teams, from Group Stage to the Final, running June 11 to July 19.

All matches from the 2026 FIFA World Cup — 104 games across 48 teams, from Group Stage to the Final, running June 11 to July 19. Basketball: NBA Finals markets, live through the conclusion of the series.

NBA Finals markets, live through the conclusion of the series. Baseball: MLB markets covering the ongoing season.

New market categories will be added on an ongoing basis following launch. Future coverage will expand beyond sports into financial and macroeconomic events.

Powered by Polymarket

Byreal Predict is built under Polymarket's Builder Program, giving users direct access to Polymarket's CLOB order book and liquidity depth. Odds reflect real-time trading across the full Polymarket network. Settlement is onchain and transparent. Users trade in pUSD, Byreal's prediction market stablecoin, with positions settling automatically at resolution.

Upcoming: AI and Referral Program

Following the initial launch, Byreal will introduce AI-powered market analysis and autonomous trading capabilities, enabling users to receive data-driven insights on open markets and automate position management. A referral and fee rebate program is also in development, designed to reward community members who introduce new users to the platform.

Full details on both features will be announced separately.

About Byreal

Byreal is a decentralised exchange (DEX) built on the Solana blockchain and incubated by Bybit. Byreal brings together trading, liquidity provision, and yield generation into one unified onchain platform, with execution quality and infrastructure designed to match the standards of a professional trading venue. Built from the ground up as an AI agent native DEX, Byreal enables both human users and AI agents to trade, swap, and provide liquidity programmatically.

For more information about Byreal, please visit: www.byreal.io

For updates, please follow Byreal's social media: https://x.com/byreal_io

For media inquiries, please contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Byreal