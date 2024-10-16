C-STAR Appoints Industry Icon Mitch Presnick as Chief Advisor

NEW YORK, Oct. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- C-STAR, a tech-empowered real estate investment company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mitch Presnick as Chief Advisor. A seasoned investor and entrepreneur with over three decades of experience in real estate, hospitality, private equity, and capital markets, Mitch brings significant expertise and strategic insight to C-Star's leadership team.

Mitchell Presnick

Mitch has a longstanding connection to C-STAR, forged through a unique bond with the company's Founder and CEO, Sherry Li. Both are alumni of Peking University and have established successful companies. Their professional relationship began during Ms. Li's time at Harvard Business School, where they discovered a shared commitment to excellence in their respective fields.

Sherry Li, Founder and CEO of C-STAR, commented; "Mitch is a key addition to C-STAR, bringing decades of expertise, strategic thinking, and an extensive network that will help elevate our company to new heights. His involvement will be instrumental in shaping the future of our organization, and we are excited to embark on this journey together. Mitch has also been a valuable mentor to me in business development and leadership, significantly influencing C-STAR's vision."

Mitch boasts an impressive track record in the real estate industry. He founded and expanded Super 8 Hotels China, growing it from a single hotel in Beijing's Wangfujing shopping district in 2004 into a nationwide economy hotel chain with over 1,100 properties. Additionally, he established the China practice at APCO Worldwide, a Washington, D.C. advisory and advocacy firm, where he served as Country Managing Director.

"As we move forward, I am eager to work with Sherry and the team to help shape the future success of C-STAR. I'm thrilled to embark on this journey together," said Mr. Presnick.

Currently, Mitch serves as a Visiting Fellow of Practice at the Fairbank Center for Chinese Studies at Harvard University, where he focuses on the future of U.S. - China business relations. His academic credentials include an MBA from Rutgers Business School and a graduate language diploma from Peking University.

Mr. Presnick has received numerous industry accolades, including being named one of the "33 Most Influential Leaders in Global Travel" by Travel Weekly and one of the "Top Ten Figures of China Hospitality Industry" by China Hotels Modernization. He has also held notable positions including Vice Chair of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, and Vice Chair of the Peking University Foreign Alumni Association.

About C-STAR

C-STAR is a tech-empowered real estate investment company founded in 2018. Primarily investing in the single-family rental (SFR) industry, C-STAR has built a fully integrated operating platform and proprietary technology to unlock returns exceeding benchmarks for institutional and high-net-worth investors, driving transformative growth. In August 2024, C-STAR launched FUND IV, with a target equity raise of up to $300 million. Built on the success of its previous funds, C-STAR is poised to further expand its presence in the rapidly growing SFR market.

