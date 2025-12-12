CAE awarded contract to deliver Australia's Future Air Mission Training System

SYDNEY, Dec. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- (NYSE: CAE) (TSX: CAE) - CAE today announced that it has secured a landmark contract with the Commonwealth of Australia to deliver the Future Air Mission Training System (F-AMTS) under Project AIR5428 Phase 3 for the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF).

Valued at more than $270M CAD, this long-term agreement spans an initial 10-year performance period and represents a major step forward in advancing next-generation air mission training capabilities for the Australian Defence Force.

The F-AMTS represents a transformation in how the RAAF will train its mission aircrew. CAE will deliver, with leading key industry organizations such as Nova Systems, Adacel, DXC Technology, Milskil, MMCLD, Airflite, and Seeing Machines, a modern, integrated training system. This system combines an advanced learning environment, courseware, and synthetic ground, and airborne training elements to replicate real-world operational complexity.

The training system will be delivered to RAAF Base East Sale in Victoria, in partnership with the Commonwealth of Australia, supporting the development of critical roles including Airborne Electronics Analysts, Operations Officers, Air Mobility Officers, Air Traffic Controllers, Air Battle Managers, Maritime Patrol and Response Officers, Weapon Systems Officers, and Electronic Warfare Officers. The F-AMTS offers students an engaging and seamless learning experience, and provides post-graduate instructor training that equip them with powerful tools to teach more effectively.

"Achieving mission readiness for today's rapidly evolving defence and security landscape requires a training partner who deeply understands the complexity and challenges faced in operations," explained France Hébert, President Defense & Security – Canada and International. "CAE is proud to deliver a future-ready training system that combines innovation, technical advantage, and trusted partnerships to help the Australian Defence Force to raise, train, and sustain skilled personnel. This is more than a shift in how training is delivered - it is a strategic investment in Australia's national resilience and defence capability. By delivering a world-class, scalable, and cost-effective training solution, CAE will equip aviators with the skills, confidence, and agility to meet operational demands effectively."

This contract builds on CAE's longstanding partnership with the RAAF, which began in 1994 and has since trained generations of Australian military aircrew. The Future Air Mission Training System is expected to initially generate over 40 new skilled jobs within CAE in Victoria, Australia, with the first students expected to graduate in 2028.

About CAE

At CAE, we exist to make the world safer. We deliver cutting-edge training, simulation, and critical operations solutions to prepare aviation professionals and defence forces for the moments that matter. Every day, we empower pilots, cabin crew, maintenance technicians, airlines, business aviation operators, and defence and security personnel to perform at their best and when the stakes are the highest. Around the globe, we're everywhere customers need us to be with approximately 13,000 employees at around 240 sites and training locations in over 40 countries. For nearly 80 years, CAE has been at the forefront of innovation, consistently seeking to set the standard by delivering excellence in high-fidelity flight simulators and training solutions, while embedding sustainability at the heart of everything we do. By harnessing technology and enhancing human performance, we strive to be the trusted partner in advancing safety and mission readiness—today and tomorrow.

