Cainiao Doubles Down on Global Logistics Network with Launch of Second Batch of Global e-Hub Construction

Alibaba fully supports Cainiao to become a shared logistics infrastructure for all global customers.

Cainiao launches the second batch of global eHub constructions.

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao Group, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, today announced the launch of the second batch of its global e-commerce logistics hubs (e-Hubs), aimed at creating a shared infrastructure that supports all e-commerce platforms, merchants, and brands in their efforts to sell both online and offline worldwide. This initiative is part of Cainiao's global strategy to strengthen its end-to-end logistics capabilities and achieve the long-term goal of global deliveries within 72 hours.

"In e-commerce, supply chain and logistics are crucial competitive factors," said Joe Tsai, Co-founder and Chairman of Alibaba Group, Chairman of Cainiao Smart Logistics Network. "Alibaba is fully supporting Cainiao's global expansion to build a logistics network that meets future industrial and supply chain needs. By integrating AI-driven innovations and focusing on a customer-first approach, we encourage Cainiao to build a logistics network that serves the open market, addresses diverse customer needs, and acts as a shared infrastructure for global business partners."

"As a global leader in the e-commerce logistics sector, Cainiao has continuously invested in building a worldwide logistics network. This expansion is a vital step in enhancing Cainiao's international express delivery, overseas local delivery services, and supply chain solutions. It will strengthen our position in the fast-growing e-commerce and logistics market, allowing us to deliver enhanced end-to-end logistics solutions that improve retail experiences for our customers and facilitate their global expansion," says Wan Lin, CEO of Cainiao Group.

Cainiao will begin constructing the second batch of e-Hubs in strategic locations to strengthen control over key nodes in its global network. Currently, the company operates several e-Hubs in Liège, Kuala Lumpur, and Hong Kong, all positioned near high-traffic airports with multi-modal capabilities to improve connectivity to major markets globally, integrating cargo terminals, customs clearance, and sorting functions. With more e-Hubs planned for the future, Cainiao is well-positioned to facilitate the fast and smooth movement of e-commerce parcels, serving a broad spectrum of industries and sectors.

