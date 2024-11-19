Cainiao Unveils Green Logistics Innovation at COP29, Achieving 458,000 Tons of Carbon Reduction Annually

HANGZHOU, China, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cainiao, a global leader in e-commerce logistics, showcased its end-to-end green logistics solutions at the 29th Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP29), covering the entire value chain from order generation and warehousing to packaging, delivery, and recycling.

As one of the pioneers in China's express delivery industry to prioritize sustainability, Cainiao has integrated cutting-edge digital and smart technologies into its green logistics strategy. According to Cainiao's 2024 ESG report, the company has reduced carbon emissions by 458,000 tons across its operations and value chain in FY 2024, driven by its digital solutions for sustainable growth.

A key highlight in the event was the Cainiao Green Circular Box, which uses an embedded RFID chip for digital tracking and management. This innovation improves efficiency and provides data to support carbon reduction. In FY 2024, Cainiao's green packaging initiatives—including original box shipping, optimized packing algorithms, reduced packaging volumes, and e-waybills—helped cut down 156,000 tons of carbon emissions.

In FY 2024, Cainiao warehouse workers routinely sorted, recycled, and reused a total of 47.6 million cardboard boxes. The company also installed 47.9 MW of PV systems across 13 parks, with clean electricity contributing to a reduction of 298,000 tons of carbon emissions.

Cainiao is also committed to low-carbon transportation. In 2024, 99% of Cainiao Express's self-operated delivery trips in urban areas were made using new energy vehicles. Cainiao's self-developed smart unmanned vehicles has delivered over 41 million parcels across school campuses.

Looking ahead, Cainiao reiterated its commitment to leveraging digital technology to drive continuous innovation in green logistics. The company remains focused on the sustainable development of its ESG operations and will continue to collaborate with stakeholders across its value chain to deliver long-term value for clients, employees, partners, and society as a whole.

