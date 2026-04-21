Calbee Brings Body Granola to Singapore

Body Granola combines a gut health test with a personalized granola subscription

Used by over 50,000 people, the Singapore launch marks the service's first step beyond Japan

TOKYO, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Calbee, Inc. ("Calbee") announced today that it will bring Body Granola to Singapore, marking the first time the personalized granola service will be offered outside Japan. Available through a dedicated e-commerce site starting April 21, 2026, Body Granola combines a gut health test with a personalized granola subscription. The service was developed in Japan with Metagen, Inc. and will be offered in partnership with AMILI, a Singapore-based leader in microbiome research in Asia.

Body Granola

"Gut microbiomes vary from person to person, even among healthy people. That means the same foods and habits may not affect everyone in the same way. We believe a personalized approach to the gut microbiome can help support health and wellness in a way that better suits each individual. Singapore marks our first step in bringing the service to more customers beyond Japan," said Masae Nakano, Chief Technology Officer, Calbee, Inc.

Jeremy Lim, CEO of AMILI, described this as a significant step forward: "People respond very differently to the same foods in terms of blood sugar spikes and nutrient absorption. Body Granola marks an important step in bringing the latest nutrition science to help consumers eat what works best for them."

Consumers around the world are increasingly looking for ways to live longer and stay healthier, and growing research continues to highlight the importance of gut health. Body Granola was first launched in April 2023 in Japan and has been used by more than 50,000 people to date. The service continues to grow as consumers seek foods that are scientifically tailored to better suit their individual gut health and that are easy to integrate into their everyday routine.

Through Body Granola, customers first test and learn about their gut microbiome profile before choosing three ingredients, including prebiotic toppings, based on their individual test results. Unlike probiotics, which add live bacteria, prebiotics help feed the beneficial bacteria already in the gut. Offered as a subscription service, the service is designed to make digestive health easier to incorporate into daily life.

Singapore, like Japan, is regarded as a market where consumers show strong interest in health, particularly gut health. In November 2024, Calbee representatives visited Singapore to interview local consumers about the Body Granola concept. The company then conducted further market research to assess how well the service would resonate locally. Following approximately one year of preparation, Body Granola is now launching in Singapore.

For its Singapore launch, the testing method and results are based on the Japanese service, while several elements have been adapted for the local market, including ingredients and local food recommendations tailored to each person's microbiome profile. Calbee will work with AMILI on the gut microbiome testing component of the service. Together with Metagen, the three companies will offer a service informed by the latest scientific research.

Under its growth strategy, Accelerate the Future, the Calbee Group is expanding its product and service offerings in response to changing consumer needs. The launch of Body Granola in overseas markets is a significant step toward realizing its vision.

Service Overview

Name: Body Granola

Website: https://sg.bodygranola.com/

https://sg.bodygranola.com/ Process:

1. Order a gut microbiome testing kit through the website

2. Collect a sample using the kit and return it by post

3. Receive test results, including an overview of gut microbiome type (classified into one of 57 types), the diversity of bacteria present, and the proportion of oral bacteria detected

4. Choose ingredients, such as prebiotic toppings, based on the results and place order

5. Receive personalized granola on a regular basis

Pricing: Gut Microbiome Testing Kit: SGD 310 Body Granola Subscription: SGD 49 + plus shipping (flat rate: SGD 19)

Includes 600g of base granola and three 120g prebiotic toppings, for a total of 20 servings



About the Calbee Group

Since 1949, we have embraced our corporate philosophy of "harnessing nature's gifts, bringing taste and fun, and contributing to healthy lifestyles." As a company that provides essential goods, we place sustainability at the core of our management approach, creating the future of food by solving social issues through our corporate activities.

For more information, visit: https://www.calbee.co.jp/en/

About Metagen

With the mission of "Make gut environment-based healthcare a new standard" the entire group aims to realize "Zero-disease" through approaches based on the concept of Gut Design®︎. Leveraging Metabologenomics®, our proprietary technology that enables a comprehensive and functional understanding of the gut environment, we provide end‑to‑end support—from cutting‑edge gut microbiome research to real‑world implementation—across three business domains: Research Value Enhancement, Product Development Support, and Science Public Relations. We also operate Gut Design Project, a corporate collaboration community designed to co‑create a new "Gut Design Market." As of December 2025, more than 40 companies have joined the initiative.

For more information, visit: https://metagen.co.jp/en-home/

About AMILI

AMILI is Southeast Asia's leading precision gut microbiome company, advancing human health through science. Spun out of the National University of Singapore, AMILI operates across healthcare, analytics, and microbiome therapeutics, supported by one of the world's largest Asian-centric gut microbiome databases. AMILI partners with hospitals, research institutions, and consumer health brands to translate microbiome insights into clinically relevant solutions.

For more information, visit www.amili.asia

SOURCE Calbee, Inc.