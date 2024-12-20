Call for Entries Issued for 12th Annual Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards

New Awards Categories for Innovation of Individual Professionals

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Stevie® Awards are now accepting nominations for the 2025 (12th annual) Asia-Pacific Stevie® Awards , the only business awards program to recognize innovation in business throughout the entire Asia-Pacific region.

The entry deadline is January 17, 2025, but late entries will be accepted through February 19 with the payment of a late fee. Entry details are available at https://www.asia.stevieawards.com/ .

The Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards are open to all organizations in the 29 markets of the Asia-Pacific region: large and small, for-profit and non-profit, public and private.

The awards focus on recognizing innovation in all its forms, wherever it is achieved in the workplace. Entries will be accepted in English in the following awards category groups:

There are many new Individual Professional award categories for 2025 including:

X05. Most Innovative Finance Executive of the Year

X09. Most Innovative Operations Manager of the Year

X10. Most Innovative Product Manager of the Year

X11. Most Innovative Sales Executive of the Year

X12. Most Innovative Sustainability Leader of the Year

X14. Most Innovative Technology Leader of the Year

Asia-Pacific Stevie Award winners will be notified on April 2. Winners will be celebrated and presented their awards during an awards banquet in Seoul, South Korea, date to be confirmed.

Juries featuring more than 150 professionals throughout the region will participate in the judging process to determine the Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners.

Stevie Award winners in the 2024 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards included Allianz Services, Alorica Philippines, Inc., Ambiq, Ayala Malls Market! Market!, Beijing apm, CleverTap, Farmbot Monitoring Solutions, Foundever Philippines Corporation, Globe Telecom Inc., HGC Global Communications, Hindustan Unilever Ltd, Hugo Alexander Property Group, IBM Singapore, Infovision Labs India Pvt Ltd, IntouchCX, Iscariot Media PTY LTD, Metro Pacific Water, Newport World Resorts (Travellers International Hotel Group, Inc.), PLDT and Smart, Pru Life UK, PT Pertamina (Persero), Shell companies in the Philippines, Shell Shared Services Asia BV (Shell Business Operations Manila), and Swire Coca-Cola HK, Watsons.

The Stevie Award is among the world's most coveted prizes. The name Stevie is taken from the name Stephen, which is derived from the Greek for "crowned."

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com .

