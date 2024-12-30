Call for Nominations: 2025 Enterprise Innovation Awards - Celebrating Excellence in Digital Transformation Across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the ninth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Axiata Group Berhad and Petroliam Nasional Berhad (PETRONAS) stood out as the 2024 winners from Malaysia, receiving their accolades at the 47th AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the W Hotel, Kuala Lumpur. The event was supported by key Malaysian institutions including the Ministry of Digital, the Ministry of Investment, Trade and Industry (MITI), CyberSecurity Malaysia (CSM), and the Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT).

(From Left to Right): Robert Tai, Malaysian Industry-Government Group for High Technology (MIGHT), YBhg. Datuk Dr. Mohd Yusoff Sulaiman, Malaysia Rail Industry Corporation (MARIC), Suresh Sankaran Srinivasan, Axiata Group, Abid Adam, Axiata Group, Ir Zohairen Muhamad Sori, PETRONAS, YBhg. Datin Habsah Nordin, PETRONAS and Irza Suprapto, AIBP at the 47th AIBP Conference & Exhibition in Malaysia

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2025 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 9 - 10 July 2025.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like Axiata, with its "Helios Platform," and PETRONAS, with its Jom AI project, demonstrate the impactful use of digital technologies in business optimisation.

In its 9th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. Axiata and PETRONAS join other winners across the region including Pertamina, Isuzu Astra, Big C, Osotspa, Globe, Meralco, TymeX and KBTG Vietnam.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in Malaysia that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2025 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 3 March 2025

Nominations for the 2025 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2025

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

SOURCE ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)