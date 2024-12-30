Call for Nominations: 2025 Enterprise Innovation Awards - Celebrating Excellence in Digital Transformation Across ASEAN

SINGAPORE, Dec. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP) proudly announces the call for nominations for the ninth consecutive year of the AIBP Enterprise Innovation Awards. Established in 2017, the awards celebrate the remarkable achievements of Southeast Asian enterprises in their digital transformation journey. Pertamina and Isuzu Astra Motors Indonesia stood out as the 2024 winners from Indonesia, receiving their accolades at the 46th AIBP Conference and Exhibition, held at the Ritz Carlton, Mega Kuningan, Jakarta. The event was supported by key Indonesian institutions including the Coordinating Ministry of Economic Affairs and the Ministry of Communication & Informatics (KOMINFO).

(From left to right): Irza Suprapto, AIBP; Sigit Pratopo, Pertamina; Yusak Kristian Solaeman, Isuzu Astra Motor Indonesia; and Chairul Saleh, Kemenko Perekonomian, Republik Indonesia at the 46th AIBP Conference & Exhibition in Indonesia.

This tradition of excellence is set to continue at the 2025 awards ceremony, a feature of AIBP's annual conference scheduled for 20-21 August 2025.

Advocates for Digital Transformation: A Platform for Growth

The awards serve as an open invitation for ASEAN organisations to share their success stories in digital transformation. Notable winners like Pertamina and Isuzu Astra Motors Indonesia showcased projects on AI-driven fraud prevention and operational efficiency.

In its 9th year, the Enterprise Innovation Awards continue to offer a unique platform for ASEAN businesses to gain recognition for their digital transformation projects. Pertamina and Isuzu Astra Motors Indonesia join other winners across the region including Axiata, PETRONAS, Globe, Meralco, Big C, Osotspa, TymeX and KBTG Vietnam.

Nominate Your Enterprise

We invite all enterprises based in Indonesia that have embarked on digital transformation projects to nominate themselves for the 2025 awards.

Deadline for nominations: 3 March 2025

Nominations for the 2025 AIBP ASEAN Enterprise Innovation Awards are free, and can be submitted via the awards' website https://www.aibp.sg/aibp-awards-nominations-2025

About ASEAN Innovation Business Platform (AIBP)

AIBP serves as an avenue for public and private organisations in Southeast Asia to access information about enterprise growth and innovation. With a current network of over 30,000 stakeholders in Southeast Asia, AIBP continues to develop ecosystems by engaging in activities which create value-adding information for our stakeholders seeking to make transformative impacts within their organisations. For additional information about AIBP, please visit www.aibp.sg

