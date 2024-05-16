Call for Projects: Over $3 Million Investment for International Audiovisual Contents at TCCF PITCHING 2024

TAIPEI, May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA) is pleased to announce that the 5th Taiwan Creative Content Fest (TCCF) will take place from November 5th to 8th at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center. The "Project to Screen" section continues to invite international submissions, with expected total investment resources of over USD 3 million provided.

"Project to Screen": Facilitating Production and Market Access

The "Project to Screen" section includes four categories: feature films, series, animation, and documentaries. Submissions open on June 3rd and will undergo evaluation by a panel of international juries. Selected entries will receive training resources and present proposals during TCCF, with accommodation subsidies offered. One outstanding project will be awarded the "Project to Screen: Best Project" award and a prize of USD 30,000.

All selected projects can apply for TAICCA's "Creative Content Development Program (CCDP) - Development Fund" and "Taiwan's International Co-funding Program 2.0 (TICP 2.0) Option 2" within two years. The total funding surpasses USD 3 million, providing resources to advance project development and establish connections within the market. Both initiatives have helped build on success at the Berlinale and Cannes Film Festival in 2024, paving the way for high-quality works with international marketability.

TCCF 2024 continues to collaborate with international festivals, markets, and organizations to promote audiovisual works and talents to the European and global markets. One project selected by Series Mania is invited to participate in the 2025 event. The BIFAN NAFF Project Market, Focus Asia-All Genres Market, and the MIFFest Project Market will also select project proposals from TCCF to participate in upcoming events.

TCCF award winners are making significant impacts and gaining recognition at prestigious film festivals and markets. The documentary "After the Snowmelt," winner of the "TAICCA X CNC AWARD" in TCCF 2023, has since been selected to multiple international film festivals, including Visions du Réel in Switzerland, Jeonju International Film Festival in South Korea, Trento Film Festival in Italy, and Millennium Docs Against Gravity in Poland, showcasing Taiwan's cultural and content strengths on the global stage.

Aside from projects selected from the TCCF Project to Screen open call, ones from TAICCA's workshop in collaboration with "Festival des 3 Continents / Produire au Sud," "Series Mania Institute," and audiovisual professionals from South Korea, will also be presented in respected pitching sessions.

"Story to Screen" Sessions: Showcase of Adaptation Potential for Industry Buyers

Another section of TCCF PITCHING "Story to Screen'' recommends story IPs with adaptation potential, including fiction and non-fiction, comics, and original story concepts. Along with "Shoot the Book! TCCF" session - a collaboration with SCELF, "Story to Screen" will present Taiwanese and French stories with marketability to domestic and international buyers and professionals, aiming to facilitate adaptations, foster collaborations, and expand the reach of compelling narratives.‍

Elevating Taiwan's Creative Industry: TAICCA Pioneers Collaboration and Funding

Homme TSAI, TAICCA's chairman, emphasized the agency's commitment to enhancing Taiwan's creative industry. To further support the cultural investment environment, that was made favorable following the amendment regarding the Development of the Cultural and Creative Industries Act, TAICCA has collaborated with leading domestic telecommunication and technology companies, including ASUS and ADATA, as well as international creative content companies such as CJ ENM Hong Kong and Warner Bros. Discovery Group, to establish funds, laying the groundwork for producing high-quality works with global appeal.

TCCF is a major annual event in the Asian creative content industry, attracting buyers and sellers internationally to converge and engage in networking and commercial negotiations. Divided into three main sections — PITCHING, MARKET, and FORUM — TCCF aims to promote exceptional works with marketability and international influence, while actively fostering opportunities for transmedia content development, investment, sales, and distribution.

TCCF PITCHING "Project to Screen" 2024 Important Dates

June 03 - July 31: Open call and submission.

Early September: Announcement for selected projects/stories.

Please refer to the official website ( https://www.tccf.tw/en/home ) for the announcement of the call for projects.

About TAICCA ( https://en.taicca.tw/ )

The Taiwan Creative Content Agency (TAICCA), established in June 2019 and supported by the Ministry of Culture, is a professional intermediary organization working to promote the development of Taiwan's content industries including film and TV, publishing, pop music, ACG, and more.

