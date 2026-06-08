Call for XJTLU's 6th MEGA International Creative Media Festival

SUZHOU, China, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Media, Exhibition, Graphics, and Arts (MEGA) International Creative Media Festival, hosted by Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University (XJTLU), invites filmmakers, students, creators, and industry professionals to submit their works until 30 June 2026.

Organised by XJTLU's Academy of Film and Creative Technology (AFCT), this year's theme is Syntegration, highlighting connections across disciplines, technologies, media forms, and creative practices.

While short film remains a core part of the festival, the 6th edition places particular emphasis on AI-generated short film and immersive media. The immersive media category especially welcomes works centred on immersive experiences, including virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR), interactive storytelling, and other emerging approaches.

A venue where creativity and technology meet

Professor Qian Liu, Dean of AFCT, says: "MEGA is more than a platform for showcasing works. It is part of our ongoing effort to explore how creativity, technology and future media can come together in new ways."

This vision is reflected in XJTLU's newly launched Dome Immersive Cinema. Officially inaugurated during the 5th MEGA in 2025, the Dome is the world's first fully integrated immersive dome cinema in a university setting. The facility features an 18-metre-diameter dome, 8K ultra-high-resolution visual presentation, and a 338.5-square-metre immersive visual space, supported by a panoramic viewing environment and immersive sound system.

Growing international reach

The festival has attracted strong international and professional engagement in previous years. The 5th MEGA received 1,384 entries from 14 countries and regions, including 253 works from professional groups. Participating institutions included internationally recognised universities, such as the Royal College of Art, University of the Arts London, and New York University, alongside leading universities in China.

The call for submissions for the 6th MEGA International Creative Media Festival is open until 30 June 2026. The Awards Ceremony is scheduled for October 2026 at the Dome Immersive Cinema at XJTLU Entrepreneur College (Taicang).

Please visit here for submission requirements and read more about the MEGA International Creative Media Festival here.

SOURCE Xi'an Jiaotong-Liverpool University