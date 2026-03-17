Cambodia Strengthens Ethical Lending with Nationwide Responsible Lending Certification

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambodia's banking industry is stepping up efforts to ensure ethical and transparent lending practices through the large-scale rollout of Responsible Lending Certification (RLC), a programme designed to raise professional standards and protect consumers across the country's financial sector.

Introduced in 2022 by the Institute of Banking and Finance (IBF), RLC has already enrolled more than 52,324 credit-related professionals, with overall certification success rates of 89.39% (89.51% in banks and 89.31% in microfinance institutions). The initiative is backed by The Association of Banks in Cambodia (ABC) and Cambodia Microfinance Association (CMA) and their respective members, who have integrated the programme into their staff training and development. The Certification has become a prerequisite for credit-related officers, aligning the sector with international standards on ethics, compliance, and consumer protection.

"Responsible Lending Certification reflects our collective pledge to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and ethics in Cambodia's banking sector," said Mr. Rath Sophoan, Chairman of ABC. "It represents a strategic investment in consumer protection, trust-building, and strengthening the integrity of our financial professionals." He further noted that the Associations have introduced many initiatives working on both the demand and supply sides to address customer protection within the whole banking and financial industry.

Developed in collaboration with the Cambodia Microfinance Association, regulators, and industry experts, this RLC curriculum covers:

Legal and regulatory compliance

Consumer protection and complaint handling

Ethical decision-making and ESG principles

Customer counselling and responsible loan recovery

Prevention of over-indebtedness

Mrs Dith Nita, CMA Chairwoman, explained that "the financial sector has put priority to promote responsible market conducts by encouraging and monitoring the implementation of relevant regulations and guidelines, such as Responsible Lending Certification, Lending Guidelines, standard loan contract, BFIs Code of Conduct, to name a few. These are crucial to foster public trust, and a sound and thriving financial sector that support both social and economic development."

The next phase of the programme (2025–2027) will expand to include financial literacy, BFI's codes of conduct, and new case studies addressing emerging risks such as scams. ABC and CMA are also working with the National Bank of Cambodia to mandate re-certification every three years, and ensure that new hires are certified within one-year from the joining date. New hires will have a maximum of 3 attempts to get themselves certified. Staff who are not certified in responsible lending cannot hold the position that involves credit-related activities/operations.

The initiative came amidst heightened scrutiny of lending practices following rapid credit growth to mitigate potential over-indebtedness and strengthen consumer protection. By institutionalising responsible lending standards, Cambodia's banking and financial sector is positioning itself as a regional leader in ethical finance.

About ABC

The Association of Banks in Cambodia was formed in 1994 and is recognized by the Royal Government as the official organization to represent the country's private banking sector. Our purpose is to promote constructive dialogue amongst member banks, and to serve as an industry voice to the public and the Government.

About CMA

The Cambodia Microfinance Association is a professional non-profit organization that ensure every Cambodian received formal financial services in a timely fashion through a sustainable financial service. CMA can achieve this by facilitating microfinance operators in their operations and to strengthen communication with authorities, national and International donors, creditors and investors.

SOURCE The Association of Banks in Cambodia