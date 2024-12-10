Cambridge English Qualifications: Aligned with CEFR and Recognized Globally

SINGAPORE, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Cambridge English is proud to share that our Cambridge English Qualifications (CEQs) are fully aligned with the Common European Framework of Reference for Languages (CEFR). This alignment ensures our qualifications provide learners with a reliable and standardized measure of their English language proficiency.

About the CEFR

The CEFR is an international standard for describing language ability. It uses a six-point scale, from A1 for beginners to C2 for those who have mastered a language. This framework makes it easy for educators, learners, employers, and institutions to understand and compare language qualifications across different countries and educational systems.

Benefits of Cambridge English Qualifications

1. Global Recognition: CEQs are accepted by more than 25,000 institutions, including universities, employers, and governments around the world. This global recognition opens doors for learners, providing them with opportunities for further education, employment, and immigration. Notable institutions that recognize our qualifications include:

United Kingdom: University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE)

United States: Harvard University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Yale University, Columbia University

Australia: University of Sydney, University of Melbourne

Canada: University of Toronto, McGill University

Europe: University of Amsterdam, University of Barcelona

2. Standardized Assessment: The alignment with CEFR ensures that our exams provide a consistent and reliable measure of language ability. This standardization helps learners and educators set clear goals and track progress effectively.

3. Comprehensive Skill Development: CEQs cover all four language skills – listening, speaking, reading, and writing – ensuring a well-rounded assessment of a learner's abilities. This comprehensive approach helps learners develop practical language skills that are essential for real-world communication.

4. Support for Learners and Educators: Cambridge English provides a wide range of resources to support learners and educators, including practice materials, sample tests, and detailed feedback. These resources help learners prepare effectively and achieve their language learning goals.

Cambridge English Qualifications: A Journey from Young Learners to C2 Proficiency

Cambridge English offers a comprehensive suite of qualifications designed to support learners at every stage of their language learning journey:

Additional Resources

In addition to our qualifications, Cambridge English offers a variety of resources to support English language learning:

IELTS 18 and 19: The International English Language Testing System (IELTS) is one of the most popular English language proficiency tests in the world. IELTS 18 and 19 are the latest editions in this series, providing comprehensive practice materials that mirror the actual test format. Each book contains four complete tests for the Academic modules, along with answers, sample writing responses, and audio for the listening tests. These books also include tips and strategies to help learners improve their test performance.

Grammar in Use: This series of books is an essential resource for learners at all levels. It provides clear explanations and practice exercises to help learners improve their grammar and use English more accurately and confidently. The books cover a wide range of grammar topics, from basic to advanced levels, and include numerous examples and exercises to reinforce learning. The series is widely used by students and teachers around the world and is known for its clear, user-friendly format. Each book in the series is designed to help learners understand and practice grammar in context, making it easier to apply grammatical rules in real-life situations.

Purchase the original books and gain free access to www.cambridgeone.org.

CambridgeOne.org is a digital learning platform by Cambridge University Press & Assessment, designed to enhance English language learning for students and teachers. The platform offers several benefits:

Comprehensive Learning Resources: It provides access to a wide range of digital content like interactive activities, videos, and practice exercises aligned with Cambridge's textbooks.

Personalized Learning: Learners can progress at their own pace, with adaptive learning tools that adjust to individual skill levels and learning needs.

Performance Tracking: Teachers can monitor students' progress, track their performance, and assign tasks, making it easier to manage learning outcomes.

Mobile-friendly: The platform is accessible on mobile devices, allowing learning anytime, anywhere.

: The platform is accessible on mobile devices, allowing learning anytime, anywhere. Engaging Experience: The interactive and multimedia-rich format helps learners stay engaged and improves retention of language skills.

These features make CambridgeOne an effective tool for enhancing language proficiency in a structured and accessible way.

Commitment to Excellence

Cambridge English has been involved in the development of the CEFR from its inception and continues to contribute to its evolution through projects such as SurveyLang and English Profile. Our commitment to aligning our qualifications with the CEFR reflects our dedication to providing high-quality, internationally recognized language assessments that support learners and educators worldwide.

For more information about Cambridge English Qualifications and our alignment with the CEFR, visit our website at cambridgeenglish.org

Cambridge English Qualifications Authorised Exam Centres

Assessment Korea https://assesmentkorea.co.kr

KEEC https://blog.naver.com/mmpublications

Glolink http://www.glolinkeducation.com/roomHome/home/home.aspx

Britain Edu http://www.cambridgei.co.kr/

IELTS and GIU Online Course Providers

Siwon School Lab https://lab.siwonschool.com/?s=event&t=basic_grammar

https://lab.siwonschool.com/?s=event&t=basic_grammar YBM Net https://eng.ybmclass.com/eng/cambridge/index_231101.asp

EDM Education https://www.edmclass.com/ielts/enroll_class/enroll_class_all.php

ERP institution https://www.ielts.co.kr

Pagoda Academy https://www.pagoda21.com/pagoda21/register/class/Step1Page.do?brancode=02&lsubjcode=01&subjcode=310

