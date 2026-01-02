Cambridge International Education secures first national equivalency in Southeast Asia, as Cambodia recognises AS Level qualification

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Jan. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment (Cambridge), has achieved a major milestone in Southeast Asia, with Cambodia formally recognising the completion of three Cambridge International AS Level subjects as equivalent to the Cambodian Grade 12 Senior High School Diploma. This landmark recognition strengthens progression pathways for students in the region and reflects growing alignment between national systems and internationally benchmarked learning.

Meeting between Cambridge and His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport of Cambodia. Meeting between Cambridge and His Excellency Dr. Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport of Cambodia.

This decision follows a constructive meeting with H.E. Dr Hang Chuon Naron, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Education, Youth and Sport. It represents Cambridge International's first national equivalency agreement in Southeast Asia expanding access for Cambodian students to internationally benchmarked learning.

Under the new framework:

Three Cambridge International AS Level subjects are now considered to hold equivalent value to the Cambodian Senior High School Diploma for the purposes of recognition and further study.

Each Cambridge International A Level subject is regarded as comparable to the completion of first year of the corresponding course at undergraduate studies in Cambodian universities.

Cambodian higher education institutions may admit holders of these Cambridge International qualifications, provided they also meet relevant literacy and numeracy requirements.

H.E. Ambassador Dominic Williams, The British Embassy Phnom Penh, said: "Cambridge is a world-class curriculum, used in over 10,000 schools in over 160 countries. I am delighted that ever more Cambodian parents and students are choosing Cambridge AS and A levels to develop their potential and open up global opportunities, including pathways to the best universities overseas.

I am grateful to Deputy Prime Minister Hang Chuon Naron for granting formal recognition of equivalency for AS and A levels within the Cambodian system. This makes it even easier for Cambridge students to access the best study opportunities in Cambodia, and to receive official recognition for their hard work and success. I look forward to seeing the Cambridge curriculum continue to expand opportunities in Cambodia, particularly to young people in provinces outside Phnom Penh."

Kanjna Paranthaman, Regional Director, Southeast Asia & Pacific, for International Education at Cambridge, said: "This recognition is a powerful milestone for students in Cambodia and a significant moment for the wider region. Our mission is to help every learner develop the knowledge and skills to thrive in a changing world, and this agreement creates a more direct pathway from Cambridge classrooms into Cambodian universities. We are deeply grateful to the Ministry of Education, Youth and Sport for their leadership and partnership in expanding these opportunities."

This development underscores Cambodia's commitment to future readiness and aligns with a wider regional trend of governments recognising credible international qualifications that support mobility, quality and progression.

About Cambridge

The International Education group at Cambridge University Press & Assessment is part of the University of Cambridge. Our International Education group works with schools worldwide to build an education that shapes knowledge, understanding and skills. Together, we give learners the confidence they need to thrive and make a positive impact in a changing world.

We offer a globally trusted and flexible framework for education from age 3 to 19 (the Cambridge Pathway), informed by research, experience, and listening to educators. With recognised qualifications (such as Cambridge IGCSE and International AS & A Level), high-quality resources, comprehensive support and valuable insights, we help schools prepare every student for the opportunities and challenges ahead. Together, we help Cambridge learners be ready for the world.

To learn more, visit www.cambridgeinternational.org

SOURCE Cambridge University Press & Assessment