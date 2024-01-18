Cambridge Investment Research Under Scrutiny For Alleged ICap Investment Sales; Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas

Our Private Placement Loss Attorneys Investigate Investor Losses

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A slew of brokerage firms allegedly engaged in misconduct or negligence when they promoted iCap securities to clients. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is investigating these broker-dealers, including Cambridge Investment Research, over growing concerns of liability for investor losses.

Some 1800 investors were reportedly sold an iCap investment issued by iCap Enterprises, which raised about $245M from them with the help of brokerage firms like Cambridge Investment Research. In return, broker-dealers earned high commissions of up to 10% and other fees from the sales. A number of iCap investors were Chinese nationals in the US who were hoping they would get green cards under the US-EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

The iCap investments that were sold:

iCap Broadway

iCap

iCap Campbell Way

iCap Equity

iCap Funding

iCap Holding

iCap Holding 5

iCap Holding 6

iCap Investments

iCap Management

iCap Pacific Development

iCap Pacific Income 4 Fund

iCap Pacific Income 5 Fund

iCap Northwest Opportunity Fund

iCap Pacific Northwest Opportunity and Income Fund

iCap Pacific NW Management

iCap Realty

iCap Vault

iCap Vault 1

iCap Vault Management

Senza Kenmore

UW 17 th AVE

AVE Vault Holding 1

VH 1121

VH 2 nd Street Office

Street Office VH Pioneer Village

VH Senior Care

VH Willows Townhomes

VH Vault Holding

725 Broadway

In 2023, dividend payments were suspended. A few months ago, iCap filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The Importance of Hiring Skilled Reg D Private Placement Lawyers

ICap investments, which were primarily in real estate, are Regulation D private placements. This makes them unsuitable for retail customers and inexperienced investors.

Reg D private placements tend to be illiquid and poorly regulated. They are unregistered securities offerings. Our Regulation D private placement attorneys understand the nature of these complex, nontransparent investments and know how to prove that broker-dealer negligence or misconduct was involved.

