Cambridge Investment Research Under Scrutiny For Alleged ICap Investment Sales; Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas

News provided by

Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP

19 Jan, 2024, 07:00 CST

Our Private Placement Loss Attorneys Investigate Investor Losses

HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A slew of brokerage firms allegedly engaged in misconduct or negligence when they promoted iCap securities to clients. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is investigating these broker-dealers, including Cambridge Investment Research, over growing concerns of liability for investor losses.

Some 1800 investors were reportedly sold an iCap investment issued by iCap Enterprises, which raised about $245M from them with the help of brokerage firms like Cambridge Investment Research. In return, broker-dealers earned high commissions of up to 10% and other fees from the sales. A number of iCap investors were Chinese nationals in the US who were hoping they would get green cards under the US-EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.

The iCap investments that were sold:

  • iCap Broadway
  • iCap
  • iCap Campbell Way
  • iCap Equity
  • iCap Funding
  • iCap Holding
  • iCap Holding 5
  • iCap Holding 6 
  • iCap Investments 
  • iCap Management
  • iCap Pacific Development
  • iCap Pacific Income 4 Fund
  • iCap Pacific Income 5 Fund
  • iCap Northwest Opportunity Fund

https://youtu.be/_umXRjpmwMY?si=5KPbFkFS036KFv3f

  • iCap Pacific Northwest Opportunity and Income Fund
  • iCap Pacific NW Management
  • iCap Realty
  • iCap Vault
  • iCap Vault 1
  • iCap Vault Management
  • Senza Kenmore
  • UW 17th AVE
  • Vault Holding 1
  • VH 1121
  • VH 2nd Street Office 
  • VH Pioneer Village
  • VH Senior Care
  • VH Willows Townhomes
  • VH Vault Holding
  • 725 Broadway 

In 2023, dividend payments were suspended. A few months ago, iCap filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. 

The Importance of Hiring Skilled Reg D Private Placement Lawyers

ICap investments, which were primarily in real estate, are Regulation D private placements. This makes them unsuitable for retail customers and inexperienced investors.

Reg D private placements tend to be illiquid and poorly regulated. They are unregistered securities offerings. Our  Regulation D private placement attorneys understand the nature of these complex, nontransparent investments and know how to prove that broker-dealer negligence or misconduct was involved.

We are one of the most respected investment loss recovery firms in the United States and more than 90% of our clients have received full or partial financial recovery.

Call (800) 259-9010 today or contact us online if your Cambridge Investment Research broker sold you an iCap investment.

SOURCE Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas LLP

Also from this source

Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas: Another Japanese Investor Sues Bankoh Over Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Losses

Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas: Another Japanese Investor Sues Bankoh Over Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) Losses

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) represents investors from Asia and Latin America against the many brokerage firms that...
Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas: Tokyo Couple Suffers Northstar (Bermuda) Losses While Working With Bankoh Investment Services

Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas: Tokyo Couple Suffers Northstar (Bermuda) Losses While Working With Bankoh Investment Services

Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) has filed yet another Northstar Financial Services (Bermuda) investment loss claim against...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

News Releases in Similar Topics