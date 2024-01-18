Cambridge Investment Research Under Scrutiny For Alleged ICap Investment Sales; Shepherd Smith Edwards & Kantas

19 Jan, 2024, 07:00 CST
Our Private Placement Loss Attorneys Investigate Investor Losses
HOUSTON, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A slew of brokerage firms allegedly engaged in misconduct or negligence when they promoted iCap securities to clients. Shepherd Smith Edwards and Kantas (investorlawyers.com) is investigating these broker-dealers, including Cambridge Investment Research, over growing concerns of liability for investor losses.
Some 1800 investors were reportedly sold an iCap investment issued by iCap Enterprises, which raised about $245M from them with the help of brokerage firms like Cambridge Investment Research. In return, broker-dealers earned high commissions of up to 10% and other fees from the sales. A number of iCap investors were Chinese nationals in the US who were hoping they would get green cards under the US-EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program.
The iCap investments that were sold:
- iCap Broadway
- iCap
- iCap Campbell Way
- iCap Equity
- iCap Funding
- iCap Holding
- iCap Holding 5
- iCap Holding 6
- iCap Investments
- iCap Management
- iCap Pacific Development
- iCap Pacific Income 4 Fund
- iCap Pacific Income 5 Fund
- iCap Northwest Opportunity Fund
- iCap Pacific Northwest Opportunity and Income Fund
- iCap Pacific NW Management
- iCap Realty
- iCap Vault
- iCap Vault 1
- iCap Vault Management
- Senza Kenmore
- UW 17th AVE
- Vault Holding 1
- VH 1121
- VH 2nd Street Office
- VH Pioneer Village
- VH Senior Care
- VH Willows Townhomes
- VH Vault Holding
- 725 Broadway
In 2023, dividend payments were suspended. A few months ago, iCap filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.
