Canada based King's University College and Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam Forge Transcontinental Partnership for Global Growth

~ King's University College Signs MoU with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (CanCham) to foster inter-organizational activities related to academics and careers~

HANOI, Vietnam, Oct. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King's University College (King's) and the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam (CanCham) have taken a momentous step forward in their global engagement strategy with the signing of a significant partnership agreement. The ceremony, held on October 14, 2023, in Hanoi, marks the beginning of a profound collaboration between these two esteemed organizations. King's President, Dr. David Malloy was in Hanoi to sign the partnership agreement with Mr. David Paillé, Vice President CanCham, on behalf of Mr. Mike Hebert, President. The signing took place during King's Appreciation Reception for partners, parents, alumni, agents and guests.

Dr. David Malloy, President of King's University College with Mr. David Paillé, Vice President CanCham

Dr. David Malloy, President of King's University College, shared his excitement for the partnership, stating, "King's greatly values the work of Chambers of Commerce in helping to connect our students, alumni, faculty, and staff with opportunities within the business community. We have been longtime members of the London, Ontario, Canada, Chamber of Commerce. We are excited to begin our first international Chamber of Commerce membership with this new partnership with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce Vietnam. This will open new doors for our students, faculty, alumni and staff to learn about, and network with, the international business world in SE Asia and give our community a greater global outlook."

This partnership offers an opportunity for King's to engage in knowledge sharing and collaboration through speaking engagements at CanCham events in Vietnam and also fostering business connections. The collaboration enables businesses and organizations in Vietnam to possibly contribute their expertise to King's programs, courses and events, promoting collaborative learning.

One of the key advantages of this collaboration is the access it provides to possible internships and job opportunities for King's students and alumni in Vietnam through CanCham's extensive network. Mr. David Paillé Vice President CanCham, expressed the significance of this partnership, saying, "We're excited to have King's University College join us as a partner with CanCham Vietnam! Thank you so much for joining our organization! The interest in Canada is so strong as a great place to study. The relationship between Canada and Vietnam is moving quickly and drawing a lot attention. Your involvement is very important to us. The interest in Canada often starts with the students and then it draws the attention of their parents who may want to start a business there."

The collaboration between King's University College and CanCham represents a pivotal advancement in global engagement for a Canadian post-secondary institution. This partnership offers King's students the possibility of exceptional experiential learning with connections to Vietnamese businesses, enriching their educational journey. It also unlocks valuable industry links, encompassing services like hotels and transportation in Vietnam, expanding King's network and resources. With CanCham's 120-member strength in Vietnam, which includes Canadian businesses dedicated to fostering Canadian-Vietnamese B2B opportunities, King's aims to broaden its international network. This partnership is a beacon for a promising future, underlining increased collaboration, growth, and enhanced prospects for all stakeholders, charting a path toward global success.

SOURCE King’s University College