Canada based King's University College and University of Economics and Law (UEL) Forge Transformative Educational Alliance

~ King's University College and UEL sign MoU to unite for a Five-Year Partnership ~

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, Dec. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- King's University College (King's) in London, Canada, a leader in global education, has solidified a significant partnership with the University of Economics and Law (UEL) at Viet Nam National University in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam. The signing of a new MoU follows productive meetings and collaboration between the institutions in Vietnam earlier this year.

The five-year agreement marks the beginning of a collaborative venture that includes student exchange programs for study abroad initiatives. King's and UEL are exploring the possibility of a 2+2 pathway or dual degree options, providing students with enhanced educational opportunities. Moreover, the partnership encourages the exchange of faculty and staff for workshops, seminars, lectures, joint research projects, and potential co-authored publications.

Reflecting on the partnership, Dr. David Malloy, President of King's University College, expressed enthusiasm and said, "Upon meeting in-person with UEL faculty and administration in Ho Chi Minh City, we quickly realized our shared synergies of cultural, ethical, and academic standards." He went on to add, "I was honored to have spent time with Professor Le Vu Nam, Vice President of UEL, in Vietnam, and I am so thrilled that we were able to finalize our partnership upon my return to Canada. I know our students, faculty, and staff would find UEL to be a perfect place for a global exchange, and we can't wait to welcome UEL students, faculty, and staff to King's."

This partnership exemplifies a commitment to fostering global perspectives, academic excellence, and cultural understanding for the benefit of students and faculty from both institutions. The collaboration is poised to create meaningful opportunities for cross-cultural learning and research collaboration.

Associate Professor Le Vu Nam, Vice President of the University of Economics and Law of UEL extended his sincerest wishes for success and prosperity for both universities in their work together to make the new cooperation successful.

"I strongly believe that our cooperation is an important step that contributes to improving the quality of education and training for both of us. As an educator, I am deeply concerned about my responsibility of nurturing our new generation of citizens, in particular how to make the students of the University of Economics and Law have the opportunity to approach new knowledge, expand their horizons, and integrate with the world education, so that they can develop their inherent qualities of intelligence, dynamism, and diligence. Therefore, our cooperation program on student exchange, as well as the upcoming 2+2 Degree program is absolutely a great opportunity for them. Besides, I also hope that the joint teaching and scientific research activities, as well as the exchange of faculty and staff between UEL and King's will bring positive results for our educational activities, leading to the cultural and social development in Vietnam and Canada."

This MoU marks another milestone of growth in Vietnam for King's following two new partnerships signed in October 2023 and signifies Vietnam's growth in the international higher education market. Both the institutes believe that these partnerships will benefit the exchange of students, faculty, staff, and researchers involved as an opportunity to develop new perspectives, ideas, and knowledge.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2295645/UEL_Campus.jpg

SOURCE King’s University College